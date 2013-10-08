‘Arrow’ Starts Its Second Season Tomorrow; Here’s What To Expect

Arrow turned out to be one of the pleasant surprises of the television season last year, with a surprisingly harsh pilot giving way to an often funny and well-written action series. Season two gets started tomorrow, and we’ve got an overview of what to expect.
Villains, Villains, And More Villains
The show was not shy about going deep into DC’s backbench for bad guys last season; we saw, among others, somewhat obscure Batman villains like Firefly and even characters from the Blackhawks getting some screen time. And according to the writing staff, that trend is going to continue. Considering how some lame backbenchers got a good reinvigoration, we can’t wait.
Heroes, Heroes, And More Heroes
So far, we know Black Canary and The Flash will be showing up, the latter as a backdoor pilot to his own series. And we doubt they’ll be the only ones showing up; rumors abound that Nightwing will be making an appearance and that Ollie will be making a lot of trips to Bludhaven.
Ollie Back On The Island
Hey, remember the miserable hellhole that Ollie spent five years struggling to survive on? Apparently the premiere opens with him going back. And Felicity and Diggle decide to pay him a visit. Guess how that turns out!
It’s hard to blame him; after all, his mother was integral to the plot to essentially blow up half the city and kill millions, so the Queen family is not exactly respected in Starling City when the second season opens. Even an island hellhole is probably preferable to that.
More Diggle And Felicity
Diggle is now part of the DCU, and there’s a reason: David Ramsey’s portrayal of the character is enormously popular. So expect to see a lot more DBA: Diggle Beating Ass.
Similarly, Emily Bett Rickards was such a breakout on the show that she was promoted to regular cast member for the second season. So expect more adorable dorkiness and general snark in Oliver’s direction.
Corporate Intrigue, And Summer Glau
Summer Glau will be playing Isabel Rochev, who apparently will be one of the season-long antagonists as she tries to snatch Queen Industries from the admittedly far from qualified hands of Ollie. Of course, as DC fans know, she’s also a villain in the comics who has a thing for Robert Queen and a severe distaste for Ollie, something we’re assuming will come into play.
Lots of Guilt Trips
Really, would we know Arrow any other way? Count how many times somebody yells at Ollie in this preview:
Ollie, dude, I know your best bro died for your love, but Felicity is both a lot more compatible and has a personality. We’re just saying.
Please tell me you’re still doing live discussions for each episode. It makes the show ten times more enjoyable.
Honestly, it seems to be really, really popular, so I’ll probably get that party started. :-)
awesome, the live discussions last year were great. I hope the second season opens with Ollie urinating on Tommy’s grave, you know, just because.
Good news, everyone!
I’m actually caught up now so, yes, this.
Agreed!
Great to hear, always had fun reading them the next day (in Ireland, so watching live isn’t really an option).
@Dan will you live blog Beauty and the Beast or whatever that show was called again too? Thanks!
Hmmmm, let me see here, signs point to…
I do enjoy this show, but I spend a fair amount of time laughing at it not with it. That said its probably a strength of the show that it can (at least for me) switch gears from me ridiculing one seen and honestly enjoying another.
you really need to be able to tune our the Basic TV dialogues to truly enjoy anything on CW, FOX, or ABC
Summer Glau has been added to the cast; this show is about to get cancelled.
Hey, “Sarah Connor Chronicles” made it to a second season.
“That girl is an albatross”.
but she appeared on Big Bang theory and that show really needed that curse to strike.
This. Is. My. Show.
And there’s abs for my lady. Which I don’t even mind, as I am generally drooling over Felicity. And if they finally make Laurel like … 500% less annoying, the show will literally be perfect.
Yeah, all signs point to “No can do” on that last one. When I saw the trailer, I couldn’t believe she was literally featured laying a guilt trip on Ollie.
So… How are they gonna have her be Black Canary?!?
They aren’t. They have someone else coming in to play Black Canary. Not sure if eventually Laurel will pick up the mantle, but at least for this season, Black Canary is entirely a separate character from Dinah Laurel Lance.
