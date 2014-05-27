At Long Last, The Dog-Centric Parody Of John Legend’s ‘All Of Me’ Has Arrived

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I have to admit, I loved John Legend’s “All of Me” the first 5000 or so times I heard it play on the radio. I found it to be a near perfect love song. He must get so many blowjobs from Chrissy Teigen for having penned it. I mean, she can barely contain herself, what with all the sucking of his appendages in public. But after about the 5001st radio play, I began to feel kind of over it.

This, however, from the fine folks at the Pet Collective has rekindled my love for this song. Enjoy, “All of Meat.”