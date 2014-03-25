Aubrey Plaza Joyously Licks Her Ring Pop In The Most Disturbing '80s-Style Candy Commercial Ever

Just when you’re convinced there’s nothing that will put a smile on Aubrey Plaza‘s beautifully demonstrative face, along comes this upbeat Ring Pop commercial parody to save the day. It’s a lollipop without a stick! A burst of flavor you can lick! What’s not to love?

PLENTY. Watch as the saccharine quickly gets sucked out of the commercial as if April Ludgate herself is standing over the production with a giant straw. It turns out these juicy jewels of flavor sit at the top of a slippery slope that leads to heavy, home-destroying (albeit sugary) substance abuse.

Funny or Die

