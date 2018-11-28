YouTube / ABC7 News Bay Area

The internet needs a rest every now and then from the news and its attendant worries and anxieties, even if that respite comes in the form of more internet content. So here you go: There’s an enormous cow in Western Australia. That might not, on its face, sound too impressive. But look at this mother heifer and genuflect in awe:

Knickers, a Holstein Friesian steer, is a bovine behemoth that sticks out from the herd. #7News pic.twitter.com/oazuaW0SWj — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) November 27, 2018

News of this gigantic bovine was first spread by Perth Now, which was then discovered round this hemisphere and quickly spread on social media. The cow’s name is Knickers. He stands at around 6’4” and weighs nearly 1.4 tons. He towers above his regular-sized colleagues in a way that’s reminiscent of those old pictures of Michael Jordan and Spike Lee. In fact, one news station got the inches-to-meters conversion wrong and said he’s close to Jordan’s actual height, which would make for a hilariously gigantic, probably terrifying, cow.

According to Perth Now’s report, the farm’s owner saved Knickers from an abbatoir, saying he was “too heavy” to be “put through a processing facility.” There was an ulterior motive to his purchase: The farmer wanted to him to serve as a “coach” to his other animals — a beast that could teach them the ways of farm life, and maybe of life in general. This has the makings of a delightful Hollywood comedy — something along the lines of last year’s giant pig romp Okja.

Alas, Knickers is not the tallest steer on the planet. As per Guinness, that honor goes to Bellino, a Chianina ox from Italy that stands some 6’6”.