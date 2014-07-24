Comic-Con: Marvel Snags Spidey’s Release Date, Releases New ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ Concept Art

UPDATE: Two more posters available here.
Last night Marvel released an exclusive Comic-Con poster for Ant-Man, and now they’ve released images of the two posters they were handing out at the Marvel booth last night. Both posters are concept art for Avengers: Age Of Ultron, giving us another look at Ultron’s army (domo arigato). The poster above features art by Ryan Meinerding, and here’s the Scarlet Witch poster by Andy Park:
You can compare this to the set photos of Elizabeth Olsen as the character. Yep. That’s Scarlet Witch all right.
Marvel also announced they’re taking the May 4th, 2018 release date which was just vacated by Sony, who dropped their claim on that big summer weekend when they shuffled all their release dates for Spider-Man movies. That weekend was originally going to be dominated by The Amazing Spider-Man 4. Now THR speculates Marvel is going to release Avengers 3 on that date. A source told them the May 4th, 2018 release will be “a big title”, and this would also fit a pattern with Avengers movies: the first released during the first weekend of May in 2012 and Avengers: Age of Ultron will open during the first weekend of May in 2015. Placing Avengers 3 during that weekend in 2018 would space all three movies by exactly three years.
Marvel president Kevin Feige recently told IGN they may release at least one sequel and one new franchise each year. That does seem to be the case, as this is the updated list of Marvel’s upcoming movies:
- Guardians of the Galaxy: August 1, 2014
- Avengers: Age Of Ultron: May 1, 2015
- Ant-Man: July 17, 2015
- Captain America 3: May 6, 2016
- Untitled Film (possibly Doctor Strange): July 8, 2016
- Untitled Film: May 5, 2017
- Untitled Film: July 28, 2017
- Untitled Film: November 3, 2017
- Untitled Film (possibly Avengers 3): May 4, 2018
- Untitled Film: July 6, 2018
- Untitled Film: November 2, 2018
- Untitled Film: May 3, 2019
UPDATE: Two more posters available here.
Also Big Hero 6, which is supposed to be part of the Marvel Cinema Universe or whatever the term is.
I don't think it is. While it would be cool to have live actors cast in the roles in a future Marvel movie, Big Hero 6 doesn't seem to be part of the MCU. I don't believe the Marvel logo has appeared on any of the advertisements for the movie.
Oops. I stand corrected. I thought I had read somewhere that Feig had said it would be. Guess not.