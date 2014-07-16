Here’s Our First Look At Ultron In ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

“Domo Arigato.”

Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con 2014 preview issue comes with the cover seen above, and great interviews inside. This provides our first look at Ultron in the Avengers: Age Of Ultron, although I thought our photoshop was pretty close. He’s being voiced and mo-capped by James Spader.

EW talked to Robert Downey Jr. and Joss Whedon about the film (which was aptly codenamed After Party). But it sounds like a rough after party. “I think it’s also about recognizing limitations,” said Robert Downey Jr. “The downside of self-sacrifice is that if you make it back, you’ve been out there on the spit and you’ve been turned a couple times and you feel a little burned and traumatized.”

Meanwhile, Joss Whedon talks about how Ultron is totally just being cruel to be kind. He’s not so bad once you get to know him, guys! Says Whedon, “Ultron sees the big picture and he goes, ‘Okay, we need radical change, which will be violent and appalling, in order to make everything better’. He’s not just going, ‘Muhaha, soon I’ll rule!’ He’s on a mission. He wants to save us.”

Whedon may have some Stockholm Syndrome with this character. The guy who wants to wipe us out — and who can disappear into the cloud and rebuild himself with better hardware — probably isn’t merely misunderstood. Especially when he’s played by James Spader.

Check out the rest of the article at Entertainment Weekly. Avengers: Age Of Ultron opens on May 1st, 2015.