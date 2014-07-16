Here’s Our First Look At Ultron In ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

“Domo Arigato.”
Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con 2014 preview issue comes with the cover seen above, and great interviews inside. This provides our first look at Ultron in the Avengers: Age Of Ultron, although I thought our photoshop was pretty close. He’s being voiced and mo-capped by James Spader.
EW talked to Robert Downey Jr. and Joss Whedon about the film (which was aptly codenamed After Party). But it sounds like a rough after party. “I think it’s also about recognizing limitations,” said Robert Downey Jr. “The downside of self-sacrifice is that if you make it back, you’ve been out there on the spit and you’ve been turned a couple times and you feel a little burned and traumatized.”
Meanwhile, Joss Whedon talks about how Ultron is totally just being cruel to be kind. He’s not so bad once you get to know him, guys! Says Whedon, “Ultron sees the big picture and he goes, ‘Okay, we need radical change, which will be violent and appalling, in order to make everything better’. He’s not just going, ‘Muhaha, soon I’ll rule!’ He’s on a mission. He wants to save us.”
Whedon may have some Stockholm Syndrome with this character. The guy who wants to wipe us out — and who can disappear into the cloud and rebuild himself with better hardware — probably isn’t merely misunderstood. Especially when he’s played by James Spader.
That photoshop is brilliant.
he doesn’t look like the defender of the universe to me – and i’m not sure how five kids are gonna fit inside that thing…
His hands and feet don’t even look like lion heads!! This movie is horseshit.
robot batman!
As excited as I am for Guardians of the Galaxy I can not wait for this. I wish it was coming out in a few weeks instead of that Raccoon thing.
I like how, however many movies in, they still have to show Iron Man and Captain America without their mask/helmets because HOW DO WE KNOW FOR SURE THAT ROBERT DOWNEY JR. IS IN IT IF WE DON’T SEE HIS FACE?!
Well logistically speaking the upright bi-pedal form stops being efficient after a certain size. Of course this does take place in a world where frost giants are a thing that exists so who knows where logic line is drawn.
Have faith in Joss Whedon… he’s earned it.
Ultron has many forms, I doubt in the final act his version is just exactly like his robo-soldiers but red lights instead of blue.
Ooooo they have the Cloud on computers now.
@josh wilkinson Square-cube law
Ultron looks like the Bounty Hunter outfit from Star Wars Galaxies.
James Spader’s head on James Spader’s body scare’s the shit out of me.
so he’s going to be robot from invincible? kirkman’s not going to be too pleased with marvel AGAIN
So this will be a bigger scale I, Robot with Ultron instead of VIKI
Yeah same logic
anyone else notice the “doom arigato” speech bubble above one of the background robots???
Needs more robo-dong
What doesn’t?
I can’t wait to see how Hawkeye and Black Widow save the day from the horde of killer robots with carefully placed arrows and krav magaw. If Black Widow isn’t at a computer terminal “hacking into the Ultron cloud” at some point I will be pleasantly surprised.
So now when an actor plays a CG character they gotta ping-pong-ball suit-up and be on set every day? THANKS A LOT SERKIS! Wrecked that cushy gig for the rest of ’em.