Axel Foley Is Finally Ready To Return With ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ In 2016

There have been plenty of rumors over the years of another Beverly Hills Cop movie, including a disastrous attempt that was scuttled after a Brett Ratner gay slur before the Oscars. Now we’re back on track and the rumors from the back end of last year are officially a reality set for 2016. From Deadline:
Axel Foley will be making his long-awaited return to the big screen in about two years. Paramount today set a March 25, 2016, release date for Beverly Hills Cop, the fourth installment of the mega-grossing 1980s movie series that has Eddie Murphy set to reprise his role as the wise-cracking detective. The new film has the pre-summer weekend to itself for now. Jerry Bruckheimer is back as producer, and Brett Ratner is directing the pic, which will see Murphy’s Foley returning to his Detroit roots.
This news comes on the heels of a failed TV excursion for the Eddie Murphy property, but still begs the question, why another Beverly Hills Cop? Money is the obvious answer and I’m not dense enough to miss that, but did everyone forget Beverly Hills Cop 3 all of the sudden?
I’m all for John Landis and crime stories revolving around thinly veiled Disney references, but the movie was fairly terrible. And it certainly didn’t warrant a sequel, even if the original made a ton of money.
But here we are, set for another run with Axel Foley thanks to the efforts of Jerry Bruckheimer’s weird looking head and Shrimp Ratner. Should be a hoot of hoots.
(Via Deadline / Slash Film)
The first four Fast & Furious movies were pretty bad, too, but those eventually picked up.
Better this than a remake with Kevin Hart?
Holy crap. The thought of that made me shudder.
Bet if they scheduled it for 2017 it would have that “pre-summer” weekend all to itself too.
He’s going to crack the case of who let that tranny hooker in his car.
never forget
If this really is getting made (after like 10 years of rumors I don’t believe anything is happening until I see a trailer), I just hope they don’t end up making it PG-13.
I have no doubt it’ll be PG-13. Considering who is involved and the past talk of their target audience.
They just need to make the reboot with Damon Waynes, Jr. already… Let Edgar Wright direct it.
TOTALLY onboard with a DWJR remake!
Man, I hope Judge Reinhold and Bronson Pinchot can clear their schedules to fit this in
BHC 1 and 2 were great! So were 48 Hrs 1 and 2.
Speaking some truth here. I always loved those 48 Hours movies.
@BurnsyFan- Could not agree more. BHC 1 and 2 remain exceedingly quotable.
No thank you.
BHC3 was garbage because Murphy went temporarily insane (not seriously) and thought he should be a serious actor like Denzel Washington. This movie could be a lot of fun if Murphy’s over that, and he is.
…But can they get Judge Reinhold and John Ashton back? Also, BHC was so very, very…80’s. That’s a large part of why the first two worked, with their 80’s soundtracks and visual style. I’d be curious to see if they can find a way to move things forward without doing what everyone else does in the post-2000’s and making everything self-aware and “ironic”.