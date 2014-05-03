Axel Foley Is Finally Ready To Return With ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ In 2016

There have been plenty of rumors over the years of another Beverly Hills Cop movie, including a disastrous attempt that was scuttled after a Brett Ratner gay slur before the Oscars. Now we’re back on track and the rumors from the back end of last year are officially a reality set for 2016. From Deadline:

Axel Foley will be making his long-awaited return to the big screen in about two years. Paramount today set a March 25, 2016, release date for Beverly Hills Cop, the fourth installment of the mega-grossing 1980s movie series that has Eddie Murphy set to reprise his role as the wise-cracking detective. The new film has the pre-summer weekend to itself for now. Jerry Bruckheimer is back as producer, and Brett Ratner is directing the pic, which will see Murphy’s Foley returning to his Detroit roots.

This news comes on the heels of a failed TV excursion for the Eddie Murphy property, but still begs the question, why another Beverly Hills Cop? Money is the obvious answer and I’m not dense enough to miss that, but did everyone forget Beverly Hills Cop 3 all of the sudden?

I’m all for John Landis and crime stories revolving around thinly veiled Disney references, but the movie was fairly terrible. And it certainly didn’t warrant a sequel, even if the original made a ton of money.

But here we are, set for another run with Axel Foley thanks to the efforts of Jerry Bruckheimer’s weird looking head and Shrimp Ratner. Should be a hoot of hoots.

(Via Deadline / Slash Film)