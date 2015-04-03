Watch This Fearless Woman Catch A Dangerous Snake With Her Bare Hands

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The definition of courage is staring fear in the eyes and deciding that the worst consequences are not enough to stop a procession of awesomeness. This Indian woman is doing just that. In this incredible video, you can see the woman handling the dangerous snake like a boss; massaging it, then coercing it to get in a bucket.

The snake must be pretty nasty because no one wants to get near the slithery creature except for Ms. Don’t Give A F*ck. Kudos to you, crazy lady.