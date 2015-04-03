Watch This Fearless Woman Catch A Dangerous Snake With Her Bare Hands

The definition of courage is staring fear in the eyes and deciding that the worst consequences are not enough to stop a procession of awesomeness. This Indian woman is doing just that. In this incredible video, you can see the woman handling the dangerous snake like a boss; massaging it, then coercing it to get in a bucket.
The snake must be pretty nasty because no one wants to get near the slithery creature except for Ms. Don’t Give A F*ck. Kudos to you, crazy lady.
*Thunk Thunk!
“BRAZZERS!”
NOPE
fuck that. where’s my shovel?
hopefully she promptly threw it into an active volcano…
Did Steve Irwin have an Indian love child we didn’t know about?
I…finished to that video. I’m going to send away for her like 7 free CDs from Columbia house
She’s nuts!
Holy crap, is that a Mobius snake?
It’s actually a completely harmless oriental rat snake… To those brutal morons who kill snakes on sight. She handled it nicely. Given, the spectators must not have known the species to give it such a wide berth. Have caution if you can’t identify.