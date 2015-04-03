Watch This Fearless Woman Catch A Dangerous Snake With Her Bare Hands

#Nope
04.03.15

The definition of courage is staring fear in the eyes and deciding that the worst consequences are not enough to stop a procession of awesomeness. This Indian woman is doing just that. In this incredible video, you can see the woman handling the dangerous snake like a boss; massaging it, then coercing it to get in a bucket.

The snake must be pretty nasty because no one wants to get near the slithery creature except for Ms. Don’t Give A F*ck. Kudos to you, crazy lady.

