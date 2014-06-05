BaneCat Returns, Meow We Have Permission To Click ‘Like’

A few months ago, BaneCat was the internet’s reckoning, garnering five million views by being funnier than it had any right to be. Now we have permission to watch episode two of this series, because it’s a series now, of course. Any time a video goes viral, you can expect several followup videos clamoring over each other to stay in the sun.

I’ll admit I enjoyed the first episode more, but one moment in this second episode made me simultaneously crack up and pause the video to make a GIF

“Time to go mobile.”

Enjoy.

Via Tastefully Offensive