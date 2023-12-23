There’s a new Banksy, but you had to be lucky to see it. Per The Guardian, on Friday a stop sign located in south London was festooned with some curious annotations. Attached to it were three model drones, an apparent commentary on Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza. It was later confirmed to be a Banksy by the artist themself. And then, less than an hour later, it was gone.

New Banksy artwork in London is stolen less than one hour after it was unveiled. (Video: The Guardian) pic.twitter.com/Kc6UxJRMsC — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 23, 2023

In videos shared on social media, two men are seen dismantling the piece, which was located at the intersection of Southampton Way and Commercial Way in Peckham. They then walk away with the adorned stop sign as onlookers gasp and comment on its theft.

It’s not believed that Banksy was involved with the piece’s removal.

London police are aware of the incident and are searching for those who absconded with Banksy’s piece. Jasmine Ali, deputy leader of the Southwark council, which lords over the area that briefly housed the piece, was appalled by its removal.

“We’d like it back so everyone in the community can enjoy Banksy’s brilliant work,” Ali said.

Though sometimes Banksy is involved in the mysterious disappearance (or shredding) of his work, sometimes it’s mere theft. That’s the case in 2015, when a tribute to the those lost in the Bataclan terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 90 people, was straight-up stolen.

