‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Might Be Coming Sooner Than We Thought

Among the many annoyances for gamers this year is the fact that pretty much any game we were looking forward to this year has been delayed to next year, including Batman: Arkham Knight. It turns out, however, that the delay might be a lot shorter than it was made to sound.

When the delay was first announced, it was just a nebulous 2015 date tossed out there. That’s irritating not least because that could mean waiting a whole other year or the thing hits shelves January 1st. It turns out, thankfully, that “2015” means “just barely into 2015.”

Kevin Conroy spoke to Groovey TV, and revealed two interesting tidbits. One, Batman: Arkham Knight was actually supposed to arrive within the launch window of the PS4 and Xbox One, and two, that it’s coming January 2015.

That’s not much of a delay from its original release date of mid-October, which makes us wonder why it was delayed in the first place. Beyond the obvious reason of filling us with sadness and futile rage, we mean.

That said, while Conroy would be in a position to know, he’s not the Grand Authority On All Things Batman, even if that should be a thing and Kevin Conroy should be elected to it. That might be a date they’ve penciled in, or it might turn out to be overly optimistic. But, with luck, we’ll be swooping down on the criminals of Gotham and beating them up early next year.