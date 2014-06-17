‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Might Be Coming Sooner Than We Thought

Among the many annoyances for gamers this year is the fact that pretty much any game we were looking forward to this year has been delayed to next year, including Batman: Arkham Knight. It turns out, however, that the delay might be a lot shorter than it was made to sound.
When the delay was first announced, it was just a nebulous 2015 date tossed out there. That’s irritating not least because that could mean waiting a whole other year or the thing hits shelves January 1st. It turns out, thankfully, that “2015” means “just barely into 2015.”
Kevin Conroy spoke to Groovey TV, and revealed two interesting tidbits. One, Batman: Arkham Knight was actually supposed to arrive within the launch window of the PS4 and Xbox One, and two, that it’s coming January 2015.
That’s not much of a delay from its original release date of mid-October, which makes us wonder why it was delayed in the first place. Beyond the obvious reason of filling us with sadness and futile rage, we mean.
That said, while Conroy would be in a position to know, he’s not the Grand Authority On All Things Batman, even if that should be a thing and Kevin Conroy should be elected to it. That might be a date they’ve penciled in, or it might turn out to be overly optimistic. But, with luck, we’ll be swooping down on the criminals of Gotham and beating them up early next year.
I’m surprised when games aren’t delayed at this point.
So…we still dont fucking know.
Got it.
This game needs to hurry up and get here. Just think what will happen to Gotham with another few months of Batman not on the streets!
ive played the other arkham games so much i that i’m a little worried the batmobile won’t be enough. i want more than just that. how about his boat or maybe a batwing minigame. or imagine if you will, being able to play as every supporting character in the bat family to date in the main story. or section off gotham for each character. or every global member of batman incorporated. i need to play as El Guacho.
Being able to play as the members of Incorporated would be pretty awesome.
They must’ve needed the extra time to code in the 3,000 collectibles.
Nothing good comes out in January anyway, so this will be a good time to play Arkham Knight,