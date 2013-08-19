‘Batman: Arkham Origins’ Next Villain Looks To Be Firefly

08.19.13 9 Comments

One of the more surprising revelations for Batman: Arkham Origins is that Copperhead would be in the game… but a completely new, reinvented character. From the looks of the “hints” the dev team has been dropping, that’s going to be a theme: Get ready for a brand-new Firefly.

The “clues” have been arriving on the game’s official Instagram account, with the latest one being pretty much a gimme, as it’s a jet of flame with a bunch of fire in the background. But it’s the other close-ups they’ve posted which are interesting. For contrast, this is the original Firefly, pretty much.

Yes, we will use any excuse to post clips from Batman: The Animated Series. Anyway, traditionally, he’s in a blocky grey fireproof suit with wings, basically a bland version of the Rocketeer. This Firefly seems, instead, to have tactical armor, grenades, and a bright shiny coating, and if you look at Firefly’s design in the original Batman: Arkham Asylum… let’s say there are a lot of similarities.

Also of interest: Firefly has yet to be reintroduced in the New 52, as far as we can see. So we might be seeing some pyromania in the comics soon.

So, of the eight assassins, we’re up to five: Deathstroke, Deadshot, Bane, Copperhead, and now Firefly. There’s only three slots left, and come on, WB Montreal: You know we want the KGBeast.

