The Internet Reacts To ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’, Makes Sad Batman Sadder

The title for the Man Of Steel sequel was officially released yesterday: Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. The internet was predictably sarcastic about the long, cheesefest, unwieldy title. Considering the reactions to Ben Affleck’s casting and the sad-looking Batman photo, we were hardly surprised the movie title got its lambasting as well.
Even though the title is setting up Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie (as Captain America: The First Avenger led to The Avengers), it’s admittedly silly. We’ve collected some of the best tweets and photoshops about the title announcement. Thanks to Syracus, /film, and The Mary Sue for the assist.
Chill out, Supes. The home team is always listed second.
Unless there is some kind of court case in this I honestly cannot understand why V instead of vs. It makes no sense. Who the fuck uses v outside of the court? Whatever, small potatoes.
V …looks more aesthetically pleasing on the poster? Sorry, that’s all I got.
Batman V for Vendetta Superman.
Well, these all tickled my fancy.
Batman V Superman on Gilligan’s Island: the Dawn of Wells
This movie is going to be sooo bad. Like batman and robin bad. daredevil bad. Superman 3 bad! I was fond of 4 even though it made no sense
“Yawn of Justice” won it. We have a new title!
Man, I often feel like I’m the only person stoked for this movie. I loved Man of Steel, I love the new bat suit, I love that they’re setting up Justice League… I don’t give a fuck what it’s called as long as it delivers, and it looks to me like it’s going to.
I’m with you, man. I’m really hoping that this is awesome, because I want it to be and I love Superman.
Don’t see any issues with the title. People just like to complain about anything?