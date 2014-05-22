The Internet Reacts To ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’, Makes Sad Batman Sadder

Entertainment Editor
05.22.14 10 Comments
The title for the Man Of Steel sequel was officially released yesterday: Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. The internet was predictably sarcastic about the long, cheesefest, unwieldy title. Considering the reactions to Ben Affleck’s casting and the sad-looking Batman photo, we were hardly surprised the movie title got its lambasting as well.

Even though the title is setting up Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie (as Captain America: The First Avenger led to The Avengers), it’s admittedly silly. We’ve collected some of the best tweets and photoshops about the title announcement. Thanks to Syracus, /film, and The Mary Sue for the assist.

Chill out, Supes. The home team is always listed second.

