Is This The Flash On The Set Of ‘Batman V Superman’?

New photos from the Detroit set of Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice have got us revisiting rumors that The Flash will have a brief introduction in the film as part of the lead-up to Justice League. Badass Digest has an update on the script:

My sources have told me The Flash shows up in this film, and that by the end of the movie we have a Justice League assembled that includes Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash. According to my sources we will not see a Green Lantern in the picture until Justice League.

For the record, we already know Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot are playing the big three, and Ray Fisher has already been cast as Cyborg, while Jason Momoa is very likely Aquaman. So what about The Flash, if he’s in this and not being played by the TV version?

The new set photos show Scoot McNairy (Argo) wearing green socks to make it easier to do visual effects, which has some speculating he’ll be running fast.

https://twitter.com/SuperheroReport/statuses/501576267276103680

And here he is standing next to Henry Cavill, who is wearing a black robe between takes to keep the suit covered. That looks a bit warm.

Yes, the guy named Scoot might be playing the character who moves quickly. Next up, a guy named Monday Punchfist gets cast as Solomon Grundy. Then again, Scoot McNairy may be playing Metallo or just some guy who lost his legs.

To be honest, I’m thinking he’s just a guy who lost his legs, and it’s probably Superman’s fault.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ben Affleck (Sadman) brought their DC Comics’ representation to match Marvel’s ALS Ice Bucket Challenges. Gadot challenged Zack Snyder, Kate Winslett, Lynda Carter, and her husband, while Affleck and Jennifer Garner challenged Jimmy Kimmel, Neil Patrick Harris, and Matt Damon.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

So that’s… something. Call me when they get Henry Cavill in a white T-shirt to compete with Tom Hiddleston’s video.

Via Badass Digest, CBM (1, 2), The Wrap, and THR