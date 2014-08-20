Is This The Flash On The Set Of ‘Batman V Superman’?

New photos from the Detroit set of Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice have got us revisiting rumors that The Flash will have a brief introduction in the film as part of the lead-up to Justice League. Badass Digest has an update on the script:
My sources have told me The Flash shows up in this film, and that by the end of the movie we have a Justice League assembled that includes Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash. According to my sources we will not see a Green Lantern in the picture until Justice League.
For the record, we already know Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot are playing the big three, and Ray Fisher has already been cast as Cyborg, while Jason Momoa is very likely Aquaman. So what about The Flash, if he’s in this and not being played by the TV version?
The new set photos show Scoot McNairy (Argo) wearing green socks to make it easier to do visual effects, which has some speculating he’ll be running fast.
And here he is standing next to Henry Cavill, who is wearing a black robe between takes to keep the suit covered. That looks a bit warm.
Yes, the guy named Scoot might be playing the character who moves quickly. Next up, a guy named Monday Punchfist gets cast as Solomon Grundy. Then again, Scoot McNairy may be playing Metallo or just some guy who lost his legs.
To be honest, I’m thinking he’s just a guy who lost his legs, and it’s probably Superman’s fault.
Meanwhile, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ben Affleck (Sadman) brought their DC Comics’ representation to match Marvel’s ALS Ice Bucket Challenges. Gadot challenged Zack Snyder, Kate Winslett, Lynda Carter, and her husband, while Affleck and Jennifer Garner challenged Jimmy Kimmel, Neil Patrick Harris, and Matt Damon.
So that’s… something. Call me when they get Henry Cavill in a white T-shirt to compete with Tom Hiddleston’s video.
Why in the world would anyone think he’s Flash? What a flying leap of logic. If he has robot legs then he’s John Corbin.
If it is John CorbEn (Metallo), then why are only the bottom quarter of his legs prepped for CGI? That doesn’t make sense.
Also, with a name like SCOOT McNairy … this guy HAS to be The Flash. Otherwise, it’s a missed opportunity.
Why would only his legs need to be CGI if he’s The Flash? That’s even dumber than assuming he can’t have had his legs blown off at the knees.
He could also be a fresh take on Otis Berg, Lex’s henchman. The new 52 version looks very similar to McNary. The legs could be an injury from the fall of Metropolis. But I’m putting my money on Metallo with a robotic lower half.
I don’t know if he’s The Flash or not, but from a creative point-of-view, I could see them using CGI to make the bottom of his legs sort vanish Roadrunner-style into a blur / dust-cloud sort of thing when he’s moving at speed. But, really, who knows.
He’s clearly playing Batman character Legs [en.wikipedia.org]
Anarcky!
Nice try but Marvel girls are still in the lead when it comes to the bucket challenge [www.youtube.com]
Maybe….
With all of the advancements in phantom cams & motion technology in film, are they really reducing the character to a pair of green screened “leg blurs”? Pretty sad when Quicksilver will be done better on film twice before the Flash is done decent once.
X-Men Quicksilver wasn’t really anything special tho… All it basically was, was just a blur. At least, if Scoot really is Flash, they’d be doing something other than making him disappear and reappear some distance away with a small blur in between.
I was mainly referring to that big set piece scene where he was running around those security guys, that was a cool way to convey super speed. It would have to be a difficult prospect & I’m willing to reserve any judgment but the green screen legs just seem pretty elementary. Could just be a technique used from time to time though & maybe they have a cool way to do it. I’m sure Whedon is dealing w/ the same challenges right now, but I don’t believe there were any set photos w/ Aaron Taylor Johnson in green pants so I’m guessing he’s found his own way to do it.
Scoot McNairy is a great fucking actor, probably the best of the bunch so far, so I’m hoping for at least some significant role for him, even if it’s not Flash.
Scoot looks totally like a 1960’s forensic scientist, which if you use your freakin’ common sense would understand that’s what he is there for. A forensic scientist would definitely be most needed at a time like that. If you use your common sense, you’ll get it. Scoot will most likely be Barry Allen.
So, now that those of us are smarter than a fifth grader and uses our common sense to clearly see that that is the Flash, I am going for the whole idea that this will be a shot in the movie like the comic book where Superman and the Flash run and where as Superman lost, somehow in this movie the Flash will get caught by Superman..somehow.
Really look at the guy and open your eyes. That is a forensic scientist, the Flash has not been announced yet and only till now have we even heard of this Scoot on the set. That is Scoot AKA Barry Allen.
The guy might just really like green socks.