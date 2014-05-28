Trailer And Info For EA’s New Cops ‘N’ Robbers Take On ‘Battlefield’ Have Leaked

Last night information regarding EA’s latest Battlefield game began to filter out ahead of schedule and this morning a full seven-minute trailer leaked. The new game, entitled Battlefield: Hardline, drops the series’ traditional military setting for a cops and robbers set-up. That said, don’t expect Battlefield: Hardline to be that different than past games in the series, as the game’s cops aren’t afraid to turn downtown Miami into another Fallujah.
The game’s single-player mode is, for the first time, being created by Visceral (the guys behind Dead Space) and will be structured like a TV show, with the campaign being divided up into “episodes” complete with cliff-hangers and teasers.
The trailer is below (note, this trailer was probably meant for internal EA use, so the game is referred to by it’s codename “Omaha”). Catch it before EA gets it taken down!
Man, I don’t know about this. Apparently EA thinks turning America into a crime-fuelled warzone is just all in good fun, but I wonder if the public will agree? That trailer’s multiple scenes of rocket-fire raining down on American streets made me uncomfortable and I’m a dirty Canadian. Hmmmm.
via Kotaku
Ziplines and grappling hooks deployable on every multiplayer map?
That sounds interesting … I might have to dust off my Playstation.
EA hasn’t even fixed Battlefield 4 yet, and they’re already hoping we’ve forgotten how badly their customers were shit on last time with glitchy gameplay and craptastic UI. Will not buy.
I accidently stepped on my BF4 case and disc last night, and couldn’t be bothered to pick it up and see if it was broken or not…I just shuffled it under my desk with my foot and moved on.
From somewhere close to 900 hours (!!!!) of my life wasted on BF3 to the unmitigated disaster of BF4 where I put in less than 60 since I bought it on release day.
Like the Jews and the Holocaust: Never again.
Replaced the YouTube version of the trailer with one courtesy of GameSpot. This one shouldn’t get yanked.
I take my hyperbole very seriously, sir.