‘Battlestar Galactica’ Movie Moves Forward With ‘Transcendence’ Writer

Last we heard about the Battlestar Galactica movie, it was going to be directed by Bryan Singer and be based on Glen Larson’s 1978 original series with Larson on board as a producer. Variety now reports Universal has hired Transcendence writer Jack Paglen to script Battlestar Galactica as “a complete reimagining of the story”. Paglen’s other credits include Ridley Scott’s Prometheus sequel which hasn’t started filming yet. Battlestar Galactica creator Glen Larson is still on board as a producer, although we haven’t heard anything about Singer’s involvement in ages.
Battlestar Galactica has already generated two TV series (starting in 1978 and again in 2003) as well as a webseries (Blood & Chrome) in 2012. Since this new movie is a “complete reimagining”, maybe they can fix the awful finale, an ending so terrible George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) wrote, “Looks like somebody skipped Writing 101, when you learn that a deus ex machina is a crappy way to end a story.”
While we wait for the movie to hopefully, finally be made, let’s binge watch the Ronald D. Moore and David Eick version, shall we? Surely nothing will go awry…
Oh god no. The 1978 sucked donkey balls
The show on Syfy was just too good. Blood and Chrome, however, was just awful.
I thought the 2003 version started off amazing but around the time they landed on the planet it got lost and never really found its footing again, and the ending was particularly dumb.
Caprica too, sort of.
It’s hard to say what impact the writer’s strike had, but here is the previous idea the show’s writers had in the works for the Battlestar Galactica finale, before production halted:
“There was a different ending that we had, it was all about Ellen aboard the Colony. She was sort of turned by Cavil, because she found out that Tigh had impregnated Caprica Six, and that deeply embittered her. And she sort of became dedicated to the idea of destroying Galactica and the fleet out of revenge. And [she and Cavil] got Hera, and then the final confrontation became very personalized between Tigh versus Ellen, and should they forgive.”