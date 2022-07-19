Love may officially be dead now that Desus and Mero are breaking up, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are doing their best to keep the dream alive now that they’re married.

The new Mrs. Affleck nee Lopez confirmed their Las Vegas wedding this week, which surprised Bennifer fans with its abrupt nature and low-key execution. And now that we’re learning a bit more about how it went down, well, it was all very cute.

On Tuesday, Good Morning America interviewed Kenosha Portis, a witness working at The Little White Chapel in Vegas, which stayed open late to accommodate the Hollywood power couple. Not that anyone there really seemed to mind: they were blown away that the soon-to-be newlyweds were even there.

"I started shaking a little bit, like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'" A witness working at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas reveals new details on the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s surprise low-key wedding ceremony. https://t.co/6zEoHjXtDW pic.twitter.com/5geqm7LnUT — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 19, 2022

“I started shaking a little bit, like, ‘This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'” Portis said.

According to People, there was also a lot of crying from both Affleck and Lopez during the ceremony.

At the altar, they exchanged self-penned vows and simple wedding bands. “It was beautiful. Some tears were shed by them both,” Booth tells PEOPLE of Lopez and Affleck. “Jennifer looked stunning.” Indeed, as PEOPLE previously reported, Lopez wore a white off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown. (That night, she also wore “a dress from an old movie,” as she called it in her newsletter; PEOPLE later confirmed it was a frock by Alexander McQueen.)

It all does sound very nice and un-Hollywood, honestly. Which is probably why people are so interested in how the wedding actually happened in the first place. Congrats to both Afflecks on finding a moment of joy despite, well, everything. Maybe there’s hope for us all yet.

[via People]