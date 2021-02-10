Saturday Night Live is always ready to comment on political issues in America, but it’s not every day a more obscure reference from the show’s history is used in present political dealings. That’s the only way it’s possible, however, for a sitting U.S. Senator to indirectly call Bernie Sanders an “ignorant slut.”

John Kennedy, a Republican senator from Louisiana, was speaking on Wednesday to Neera Tanden during a conformation hearing for the White House Office of Management and Budget where the line was used to characterize her past comments on social media. Tanden was a bit of a controversial pick because of her past tweets about a variety of political figures, both Republicans like Donald Trump but also more progressive politicians like Bernie Sanders.

As The Hill noted, Tanden has compared Ted Cruz to a vampire and Mitch McConnell to Voldemort from Harry Potter. But Kennedy focused in particular about the many tweets she’s fired at Sanders, and used an SNL reference to do so.

“I’m very disturbed about your personal comments about people,” he said. “I mean, you called Sen. Sanders everything but an ignorant slut.”

CLIP: Exchange between Senator Kennedy and OMB nominee Neera Tanden.@SenJohnKennedy: "You called Senator Sanders everything but an 'ignorant slut.'" Full video here: https://t.co/vjUdxHtPdu pic.twitter.com/OtXAAz7c8B — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021

The video is a bit awkward, which is likely because the reference to the Point/Counterpoint sketches from Saturday Night Live, where Dan Akroyd would say extremely insulting things to Jane Curtin.

The clip quickly went viral, with a lot of people reacting to both the botched SNL line and the Sanders reaction.

bernie says nothing wrong with being an ignorant slut, ty king 💅 pic.twitter.com/DFluIm6hE9 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 10, 2021

john kennedy is what happens when a confederate ghost wanders away from the battlefield he's haunting and is elected to congress https://t.co/6MMpyCV3u9 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 10, 2021

I never thought John Kennedy would be the first one to stand up for both dialectics and ignorant sluts in the Senate pic.twitter.com/BmWg27VqfX — peter gowan (@peterjgowan) February 10, 2021

what is wrong with Sen. John Kennedy? pic.twitter.com/0oEzRjQ6sp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2021

Kennedy did apologize, sort of. Or at least tried to make it clear he was not calling Sanders any names.