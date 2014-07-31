More Of Our Favorite Cosplay From San Diego Comic-Con

Mario Brothers putting a new meaning to “mystery block”. [via]
In lieu of a Cosplay Of The Week feature, we’ve been sharing our favorite costumes from this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, starting with a gallery earlier today. We have even more pictures of masterful and funny cosplay, because this is the time of year when we’re distracted by thousands of cosplay pictures, and some of them are even safe for work!
Check out the gallery below for our favorites from beloved franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy, Batman, X-Men, The Avengers, and… Chappelle’s Show? Special thanks to Pat Loika, V Threepio, Nathan Rupert, and Howie Muzika for many of these pictures.
Nightwing cosplayed by Vampy Bit Me, photographed by Victor M. Campos, Jr.
Winter Soldier (Captain America) photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
Prince photographed by Howie Muzika.
Rocket Raccoon (cosplayed by Holly Conrad) and baby Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy). [via]
Star-Lord (Guardians Of The Galaxy) photographed Matt Drobnik.
Thor cosplayed by Miss Piratesavvy, photographed by Howie Muzika.
Daryl Dixon (Walking Dead) photographed by Eric Berger.
Hawkgirl photographed by Scott Pham.
Xena and Gabrielle photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
Rule 63 Doctor Doom photographed by Pat Loika.
Joker Wolverine cosplayed by Lonster Mash, photographed by Mooshuu.
Mystique (X-Men) cosplayed by holyheadharpy.
OK. Those white trash guys were pretty good.
I saw a picture of the Predator Crew, but without Dillon and Mac.
Wouldn’ that be considered KKKosplay?
Is the Joker/ Wolverine guy copying an existing comic book crossover character or did he come up with that awesomeness on his own? Either way, good work!
Joker’s DC and Wolverine’s Marvel, so I don’t think we’ll ever see that in the comics.
You didn’t see that, but we did get Dark Claw (of which I have issue #1).
[dc.wikia.com]
He should have gone as Hyena, the mash up of Joker and Sabretooth from that Dark Claw comic.
More importantly, why wasn’t the Black Cat in the background of that photograph the focus of it?
Thanks Sharknado Connor. That’s me as THE JOKEVERINE, and, yes, I DID invent it myself. I had never even heard of Hyena before. Please check out my FB page at [www.facebook.com] to see my other cosplay and more of this one.
Looks like Polly’s telling Shipwreck to get that nose out of the sun!
Thanks guys! That’s ME as The Jokeverine. Can you please credit my Facebook page? [www.facebook.com] ?
