More Of Our Favorite Cosplay From San Diego Comic-Con

In lieu of a Cosplay Of The Week feature, we’ve been sharing our favorite costumes from this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, starting with a gallery earlier today. We have even more pictures of masterful and funny cosplay, because this is the time of year when we’re distracted by thousands of cosplay pictures, and some of them are even safe for work!

Check out the gallery below for our favorites from beloved franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy, Batman, X-Men, The Avengers, and… Chappelle’s Show? Special thanks to Pat Loika, V Threepio, Nathan Rupert, and Howie Muzika for many of these pictures.

Nightwing cosplayed by Vampy Bit Me, photographed by Victor M. Campos, Jr.

Winter Soldier (Captain America) photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Prince photographed by Howie Muzika.

Rocket Raccoon (cosplayed by Holly Conrad) and baby Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy). [via]

Star-Lord (Guardians Of The Galaxy) photographed Matt Drobnik.

Thor cosplayed by Miss Piratesavvy, photographed by Howie Muzika.

Daryl Dixon (Walking Dead) photographed by Eric Berger.

Hawkgirl photographed by Scott Pham.

Xena and Gabrielle photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Rule 63 Doctor Doom photographed by Pat Loika.

Joker Wolverine cosplayed by Lonster Mash, photographed by Mooshuu.

Mystique (X-Men) cosplayed by holyheadharpy.