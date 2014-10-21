‘Let’s F*cking Frisbee’ Is Your New Favorite Craigslist Ad

#Craigslist #.LOL
Editorial Director
10.21.14 8 Comments

What this kid lacks in friends the world’s greatest frisbee buddy just gained. I can’t encourage everyone in the greater Chattanooga area enough to contact this dude before his schedule fills up. I’m pretty sure he’ll become your real life Wilfred.

I’d like to add something to this but all I’d be doing is taking away from the hero we need right now. I’m almost certain tossing a frisbee with this guy cures Ebola. Move the CDC to The Noog asap.

Chattanooga Craigslist via r/Funny

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Craigslist#.LOL
TAGS.lolcraigslistFRISBEE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP