There’s Apparently An ‘Intellectual Dark Web’ And The Internet Heaves A Collective Sigh

05.09.18

Meet the Renegades of the Intellectual Dark Web.” So begins a New York Times op-ed about an “alliance of heretics” of the alt-right who aren’t present in the “mainstream conversation.” The author gave this mayonnaise collective a platform in the Paper of Record then subtitled the op-ed, “Should we be listening?” All of which suggests nobody is listening to people with lucrative pundit careers who are very much in the mainstream conversation, getting profiled in The New York Times and elsewhere.

So let’s get the obvious statements out of the way. Well-to-do pundits with speaking tours and national platforms (like the New York freaking Times) are not being “silenced.” Being ignored by some instead of being paid handsomely by all to give PowerPoint presentations is not a First Amendment violation. Spreading white supremacist nonsense isn’t edgy, and lovingly propping up an outmoded status quo isn’t brave, unique, or intellectual. It’s boring. They’re boring.

Folks on Twitter reacted to the op-ed with a fitting amount of mockery:

