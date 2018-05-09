The intellectual dark web: pic.twitter.com/mH1y5mekTp — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 8, 2018

“Meet the Renegades of the Intellectual Dark Web.” So begins a New York Times op-ed about an “alliance of heretics” of the alt-right who aren’t present in the “mainstream conversation.” The author gave this mayonnaise collective a platform in the Paper of Record then subtitled the op-ed, “Should we be listening?” All of which suggests nobody is listening to people with lucrative pundit careers who are very much in the mainstream conversation, getting profiled in The New York Times and elsewhere.

So let’s get the obvious statements out of the way. Well-to-do pundits with speaking tours and national platforms (like the New York freaking Times) are not being “silenced.” Being ignored by some instead of being paid handsomely by all to give PowerPoint presentations is not a First Amendment violation. Spreading white supremacist nonsense isn’t edgy, and lovingly propping up an outmoded status quo isn’t brave, unique, or intellectual. It’s boring. They’re boring.

Folks on Twitter reacted to the op-ed with a fitting amount of mockery:

A bracing look at these bold, daring, iconoclastic thinkers with unconventional ideas like “multiculturalism is bad,” “feminism has gone too far,” “white men are the truly oppressed,” “Islam is also bad,” and “maybe minorities shouldn’t complain so much.” https://t.co/0vymcYv9ZM — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 8, 2018

Off to the Intellectual Dark Web where I can safely [checks notes] celebrate the existing power hierarchy, just like I do on the [checks notes again] speaking circuit. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) May 8, 2018

Conservative ideas are so shunned by the contemporary American mainstream that you can only encounter them in out-of-the way corners, like the so-called "dark presidency," "dark Congress," and "dark Supreme Court" — The Discourse Lover (@Trillburne) May 8, 2018