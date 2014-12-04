Stripper Poles, Assorted Penises, And All The Other GPS Art That Will Make You Feel Lazy

GPS Art is slowly becoming the alt-art craze of the decade. Creative people with an affinity for mapping their routes — whether on foot or in a car — into works of linear art is definitely impressive, at least to me, because I can’t even properly use the GPS to get out of my driveway.

The map-based sketches range from turkeys, to pole dancers (see above), to, of course, genitalia. Everyone loves a well structured GPS penis. I’ve scoured the interwebs to bring to you some of the more impressive, or just downright shocking instances of GPS Art, soon to be in a local museum exhibit near you. If you find some awesome pics that I haven’t posted here, please be sure to share.

Peeing Dog

Because, why not?

Halloween Guinness World Record

This seems like it just took waaaaay too much time. But, awesome it is. Here’s a brief description of how this was done:

This is a 6,080 mile drawing was commissioned by Vauxhall Motors to help promote their new car. They lent me a 1 litre Corsa to create a Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest GPS Drawing’. Lots of single track lanes with thousands and thousands of gear changes, clean sheets every night, and far too many full English breakfasts.The total driving distance was 9,750 miles, this includes all the routes in-between to create the final image. It’s the same distance from London to the South Pole; only with roundabouts and traffic lights along the way.

Best Marriage Proposal Ever

My girlfriend will never be satisfied no matter how many cupcakes I hide a wedding ring in now.

Monsters Be Lurking About

Where’s Mothra when you need him?

The Zipline

If only traveling was this easy… (check out more of Wallace’s work — he has tons of GPS pics, and they’re all pretty impressive)