Meme Watch: ‘Hail HYDRA’ Is The Perfect Response To ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

The bad guys in Captain America: The Winter Soldier were laughably incompetent , and one of the silly things they did was say “Hail HYDRA” to each other. Because people who commit crimes always announce the name of the criminal organization with which they’re affiliated. That never backfires.

Without spoiling anything specific, one character whispered the phrase to a fellow HYDRA member. It was that moment which was perfectly suited to meme-ification. The meme was kicked off by Avinash Gupta on Sunday afternoon with the picture above. Within a day, Twitter was overrun with over 2,200 #HailHYDRA memes. Even Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson) got in on it.

Our favorite pictures from #HailHYDRA are collected below. Thanks to Know Your Meme and Superpunch for a couple of these.