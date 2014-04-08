Meme Watch: ‘Hail HYDRA’ Is The Perfect Response To ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

#Twitter #Captain America: The Winter Soldier #Marvel #.LOL #Memes
Entertainment Editor
04.08.14 19 Comments
The bad guys in Captain America: The Winter Soldier were laughably incompetent, and one of the silly things they did was say “Hail HYDRA” to each other. Because people who commit crimes always announce the name of the criminal organization with which they’re affiliated. That never backfires.

Without spoiling anything specific, one character whispered the phrase to a fellow HYDRA member. It was that moment which was perfectly suited to meme-ification. The meme was kicked off by Avinash Gupta on Sunday afternoon with the picture above. Within a day, Twitter was overrun with over 2,200 #HailHYDRA memes. Even Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson) got in on it.

Our favorite pictures from #HailHYDRA are collected below. Thanks to Know Your Meme and Superpunch for a couple of these.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#Captain America: The Winter Soldier#Marvel#.LOL#Memes
TAGS.lolAVINASH GUPTACAPTAIN AMERICACAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERHAIL HYDRAJEAN RALPHIOMarvelmeme watchMEMESTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP