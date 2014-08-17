Meme Watch: #MakeupTransformation Will Teach You One Weird Trick To Look Like Celebrities

If you’ve ever spent time on Pinterest (don’t judge me, bro), you’ve seen those tutorials with girl next door types applying contouring makeup in three steps and looking like a completely different person in the fourth picture. Now the rest of the internet has taken note of these dramatic makeovers and applied the same makeup voodoo to transform themselves into various celebrities like Nicki Minaj, the Rock, Kim Kardashian, and a Ho-Ho. Okay, one of those is actually a non-celebrity referred to as a double ho, but enough about Kim Kardashian. HEY-O!
These silly makeup tutorials have taken over the formerly-serious hashtag #MakeupTransformation on Twitter and have also garnered a fair amount of attention on Reddit. We’ve collected our favorites (that we could legally use) below. All pictures via Reddit (1, 2, 3), Imgur (1, 2), and Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6).
Dont know why anyone would want to look like Peter. The swiss roll is my favorite lol
This redeems the rest of the internet.
The 50 cent one is priceless.
Has a portal been opened to another dimension? I, for one, welcome our spazbot overlords.
