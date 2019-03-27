Betsy DeVos Is Getting Dragged After Announcing Her Plan To Cut Funding From The Special Olympics

News & Culture Writer
03.27.19

Getty Image

Trump administration Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos flexed full-on super-villain Tuesday when she submitted her 2020 budget proposal before the House Appropriations Committee, which proposed — among other things — to completely cut funding for the Special Olympics. Although DeVos admitted that she found the Special Olympics to be “awesome,” her plan would cut $17.6 million in federal funding that currently goes to athletes, training facilities, and disabled children’s programs.

Instead, DeVos suggested that the sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities could be funded completely with charitable donations, as it’s already “well-supported by the philanthropic sector.” Currently, the Special Olympics gets approximately 12 percent of its funding from the government, with the remainder of the $124 million annual income (as of 2017) coming from donations.

Although 12 percent may not seem like much, as usual DeVos didn’t seem to have a full grasp on what exactly that would mean for the kids who rely on that government funding.

In the committee meeting Rep. Mark Pocan asked DeVos: “Do you know how many kids are going to be affected by that cut?”

She answered: “I don’t know the number of kids.” Pocan replied: “It’s 272,000 kids.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSBetsy DeVosdonald trumpSPECIAL OLYMPICS
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP