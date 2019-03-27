Getty Image

Trump administration Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos flexed full-on super-villain Tuesday when she submitted her 2020 budget proposal before the House Appropriations Committee, which proposed — among other things — to completely cut funding for the Special Olympics. Although DeVos admitted that she found the Special Olympics to be “awesome,” her plan would cut $17.6 million in federal funding that currently goes to athletes, training facilities, and disabled children’s programs.

Instead, DeVos suggested that the sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities could be funded completely with charitable donations, as it’s already “well-supported by the philanthropic sector.” Currently, the Special Olympics gets approximately 12 percent of its funding from the government, with the remainder of the $124 million annual income (as of 2017) coming from donations.

Although 12 percent may not seem like much, as usual DeVos didn’t seem to have a full grasp on what exactly that would mean for the kids who rely on that government funding.