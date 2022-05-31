Though it may seem far-fetched to Ted Cruz and his “One Door” crusade, Bill Burr happens to think that it’s far too easy to legally obtain a gun in America and that stricter guidelines should be put in place. As Mediaite reports, the comedian/actor didn’t hold back when he recently spoke about the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on a Thursday edition of his Monday Morning Podcast.

After warning his listeners that “I’m gonna be controversial,” Burr promised that he was going to solve America’s gun crisis right there and then:

Why don’t you just do it like a pilot’s license? Like when you get a gun, like when you get like a pilot’s license, you’re flying a Cessna or whatever, you can’t just go f**king fly an American Airlines jet—you gotta work your way up. You gotta get rated. You know, I don’t think if you get like a f**king gun license, I think the first thing you should get regardless of your f**king age is you get a little six shooter. That’s all they give you. Or maybe one of those little Saturday night specials. You get a little one shot thing. That’s all the f**k you get, right? Then as you work your way up to more and more powerful guns that could potentially do way more f**king damage, you have to pass major, major psychological evaluations. If you do, the world is your oyster and you can have whatever f**king weapon you want. How about that? Does that work out for everybody?”

According to the Texas Tribune, the unprecedented series of mass shootings we’ve seen in America have only led to looser gun laws in the state of Texas. In 2021 alone, following back-to-back mass shootings, Lone Star State lawmakers actually made permitless carry legal, meaning that anyone who legally owns a gun in the state does not need a license to carry it in (or them) public.

Like millions of others approaching America’s gun epidemic with common sense, Burr just doesn’t seem to think that the repeated act of the Left and the Right simply yelling at each other about what should be done in the wake of a tragedy like the one in Uvalde, then ultimately doing nothing, is working:

I think the left is f**king stupid. They start yelling at people on the right. Not saying everybody on the right has a gun. Not saying everybody on the left doesn’t like guns. I’m just saying like that this f**king thing where you just start yelling at the other side.” Just go, ‘Hey, what if we do this?’ What if we try to weed out the bad apples by doing this: As long as you’re not f**king crazy, we’ll give you a f**king bazooka. Right? And you can take it outside in your backyard and go f**king shoot at something. I don’t give a f**k. Someone would have a problem with that. ‘Oh, that’s a way to control people.’

You can listen to Burr’s full podcast below.

