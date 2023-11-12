Donald Trump made an appearance last night at UFC 295 — accompanied by super cool bros Don Jr., Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock, and UFC honcho Dana White — hours after giving a speech in New Hampshire in which he once again seemed to think that Barack Obama is still the president of the United States of America. Unlike his recent appearance at a college football game in Iowa, Trump received a mostly warm welcome from the UFC fans in attendance as his entrance was broadcast on the arena’s big screens. Also, Trump entered the arena to Kid Rock’s “American Badass,” because of course.

Trump’s appearance was a bit of a surprise, as noted by the Daily Mail.

He was given a huge ovation and the crowd followed up with chants of ‘USA’ before the promo for the UFC’s 30th anniversary event was played. The crowd went wild again a few minutes later when the 45th president appeared on the big screen inside the arena…Trump has been in the crowd at UFC events in previous years and there had been speculation all week that he would be at the Garden on Saturday night. The crowd got their wish shortly before the start of the main card as Trump made a grand entrance.

One fan in attendance, however, did not appear to be thrilled to see the disgraced ex-president with 91 felony charges hanging over his head. And that person just happened to be Bill Burr’s wife, actress/writer/producer Nia Renee Hill.

Bill Burr’s wife Nia giving Trump the double bird is the content I’m here for pic.twitter.com/x7A2GKK9f5 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 12, 2023

Let’s take a closer look…

Yep, those are indeed the vaunted double birds, a move one only uses when in the presence of people who are truly loathed. Burr’s weekly “Monday Morning Podcast” should be fun this week!