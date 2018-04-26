Cosby accuser Lili Bernard: "Today, this jury has shown that what the #MeToo movement is saying is that women are worthy are being believed." https://t.co/46je3qtTW4 pic.twitter.com/HJXkLx8HRk — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2018

After less than two days of deliberations, a jury of seven men and five women found comedian and actor Bill Cosby guilty of all charges in his sexual assault retrial in Montgomery County, just outside of Philadelphia. Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and now faces a fine of up to $25,000 and a maximum jail sentence of 10 years on each count.

Although the Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by over 50 women, this case in particular centered on Temple University employee Andrea Constand, who said Cosby drugged and raped her at his Philadelphia area home in 2004. A civil suit was settled in 2005 for a then-undisclosed amount of money, however Cosby was eventually charged with a crime when his deposition in the case was unsealed by a judge in 2015. The retrial jury was informed with the knowledge that Cosby paid Constand $3.3 million in that civil suit, and that he admitted to drugging and assaulting her and other women during the aforementioned deposition.

In addition to these and other new revelations not heard during the first trial in 2017, the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements undoubtedly played a huge part in the result. As the fate of Harvey Weinstein looms while the NYPD investigates sexual assault charges, Cosby’s trial was the first big celebrity trial since the reckoning.