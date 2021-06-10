Bill de Blasio is the mayor of New York City. New York City is known for, among other things, da Mets, King Kong attacks, and pizza. Therefore, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio should have good taste in pizza. Folks, he does not.

Ahead of the June primary election, de Blasio, seen here eating pizza with a fork (“disgusting”), performed a ranked choice voting tutorial using pizza toppings. The ballot consisted of eight focus group-approved toppings — olives, pineapple, vegan cheese, clams, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and pepperoni — for five slots.

Let’s see how he did:

De Blasio, holding up a large eight-option “ballot,” ranked green peppers first, olives second, sausage third, mushrooms fourth, and pepperoni fifth. “A lot of people don’t appreciate green peppers enough,” de Blasio deadpanned. “I have southern Italian roots. Green peppers are a very big, important part of our life.”

I won’t hate on de Blasio picking green peppers. Green peppers on pizza is great. But first? Over pepperoni?!? That’s nuts. de Blasio picked olives second because he’s “had very good experiences with olives,” whatever that means, but olives are a trash topping. The mayor tried to redeem himself by accurately proclaiming that pineapple “doesn’t belong on pizza,” but it was too late. You lost me, and many others, at olives, Bill.

Seriously?!? No wonder everyone says mean things about @NYCMayor De Blasio! Who thinks Green Peppers are the best pizza topping??? NOT ME. https://t.co/z86bwseESd — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) June 10, 2021

His first and second picks are literally the worst ones (except pineapple, which he has correctly crossed out). Not taking questions at this time. https://t.co/EXyTWbXLeq — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) June 10, 2021

time for new york to implement a recall election because jfc https://t.co/Yk242X6LOh — rum tum turner 🐈 (@tgcowles) June 10, 2021

Green Pepper and olives are his top choices? This man shouldn't be allowed to vote for anything. https://t.co/O8pKnFiptl — Sala (@SalaHanSala) June 10, 2021

Pepperoni 5th? Unless you don’t eat pork, this should be the number one topping for any pizza lover. https://t.co/KWDOYiuPxk — Chairman Meow (@jdny2) June 10, 2021

Purely NON-political tweet here. Strictly pizza-related. BdB's favorite pizza toppings are garbage. How are sausage third and peperoni fifth? Like, what? Really? https://t.co/iCjFiHdND9 — Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) June 10, 2021

No pineapple? Good Olives second? The fuck is wrong with you https://t.co/uQGhwOoZdH — Alexander the Great 🦃🇵🇸 (@cougarhokie) June 10, 2021

Green peppers, then olives? What are we doing here. https://t.co/KMwZET6rmm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021

the "vegan cheese and clams" demographic is fucking furious right now https://t.co/RWMzQkxN9l — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) June 10, 2021

clams make the list and onions don't? NEW YORK HAS LOST ITS WAY https://t.co/JQ83PpBNpf — Joe Borden (@joeborden) June 10, 2021

Green peppers and olives are both awful on pizza. Green peppers are a trash food in general. https://t.co/mVzK1PBbo6 — twomindsbluff (@kidnotor) June 10, 2021

What kind of monster ranks pepperoni 5th? https://t.co/ERAFeL6Ie5 — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) June 10, 2021

Classic case of an uninformed voter based on that ballot https://t.co/3qRRmO5tVE — King of Ephyra (@rottenlilstinkr) June 10, 2021

Can you impeach mayors, I don’t know the rules https://t.co/x2fBmsGEW9 — Firstclass Gamecocks (@CocksFirstclass) June 10, 2021

I’m terrified to look up former-mayor Rudy Giuliani’s preferred pizza toppings.

(Via the New York Post)