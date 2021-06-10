Getty Image
New Yorkers And Pizza Lovers Everywhere Want To Impeach NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio For His ‘Trash’ Taste In Pizza Toppings

Bill de Blasio is the mayor of New York City. New York City is known for, among other things, da Mets, King Kong attacks, and pizza. Therefore, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio should have good taste in pizza. Folks, he does not.

Ahead of the June primary election, de Blasio, seen here eating pizza with a fork (“disgusting”), performed a ranked choice voting tutorial using pizza toppings. The ballot consisted of eight focus group-approved toppings — olives, pineapple, vegan cheese, clams, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and pepperoni — for five slots.

Let’s see how he did:

De Blasio, holding up a large eight-option “ballot,” ranked green peppers first, olives second, sausage third, mushrooms fourth, and pepperoni fifth. “A lot of people don’t appreciate green peppers enough,” de Blasio deadpanned. “I have southern Italian roots. Green peppers are a very big, important part of our life.”

I won’t hate on de Blasio picking green peppers. Green peppers on pizza is great. But first? Over pepperoni?!? That’s nuts. de Blasio picked olives second because he’s “had very good experiences with olives,” whatever that means, but olives are a trash topping. The mayor tried to redeem himself by accurately proclaiming that pineapple “doesn’t belong on pizza,” but it was too late. You lost me, and many others, at olives, Bill.

I’m terrified to look up former-mayor Rudy Giuliani’s preferred pizza toppings.

(Via the New York Post)

