Bill Gates Participated In Reddit’s Secret Santa Gift Exchange And Sent A Woman A Loki Helmet

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Bill Gates is very good at picking out gifts for a Secret Santa drawing, but every Marvel fan out there is about to become incredibly jealous of one lucky Redditor. The gazillionaire philanthropist once again participated in Reddit’s Secret Santa gift swap, and the person who was unknowingly blessed by the gods is a user who goes by calid7. Imagine her incredible surprise when a large package arrived at her home, and she not only opened it to reveal the top item on her list – a Loki helmet, and a badass one at that – but it also contained some other gifts and a message from Mr. Microsoft himself.

Naturally, she was a little excited about this.

I can not believe it. I am literally shaking right now I AM IN SHOCK (someone get me a blanket!). The amazing human being Bill Gates sent me a Loki Helmet which i have been dying to own ever since the first Thor movie came out!! He read my “pie in the sky wish” that i filled out in my questionnaire and fulfilled it! I also got an amazing coffee table book of gorgeous pictures of Africa (somewhere i desperately want to go, its on my bucket list!) with an inscription and a Giant microbes polio virus stuffed animal! The Helmet actually arrived with the horns cracked :( but i’m pretty sure i can find a way to fix it! :D (Via Reddit Gifts)

That was written on December 17, so I’m guessing that if Gates saw this since then, he sent one of his personal drones to her home to repair the helmet and also drop off a bag of moon gems for her troubles. But this isn’t just about a seriously awesome present that I’m very jealous of. Gates also delivered another gift that goes beyond Cali.

The most important part is, He also made a donation in my name to Shot@Life a great program that provides vaccines for kids in poor countries which is SO amazing and i can’t even begin to describe how incredible it makes me feel knowing that he made this donation in my name! I always donate what i can for charities, which is never much cause money is always extremely tight, it really makes me glow!

At the top of my Christmas list? Many more heartwarming stories like this. Also, my own Iron Man suit. You know, just in case Gates is reading this right now and feels bad about my Windows crashing when it tries to load updates lately. But I’d settle for a Thor hammer.