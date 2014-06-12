Bill Murray Crashed A Random Couple’s Engagement Photos

Bill Murray looks at dramatic wedding photos with WILDFIRE, and jiggles his belly from laughter.

Here’s the story of Murray’s latest “no one will ever believe you” moment — in which he dropped in on a lovely couple’s engagement photos — courtesy of Fia Forever Wedding Photography (emphasis ours):

Today is the day that will go down in history for us – Today, we went viral.

It all started with an innocent little engagement shoot in downtown Charleston with our lovely couple Ashley Donald & Erik Rogers. We were roaming the streets of downtown Charleston (the most romantic city in the country, btw) doing their engagement pictures… and most of the time when I have an attractive couple, you get to hear all sorts of noises around you – from whistles, to “you look hottttt” to “congratulations!” – I set the couple down on that little staircase to get ready for a shot and I hear people talking in the back and as I’m looking through the lens, the couple seems stunned and distracted… I think to myself – oh great, someone is bothering them – I turn around and I see Mr. Murray standing there with his shirt pulled up and belly proudly on display which he is patting pretty loudly in an attempt to make the couple laugh – Needless to say I was stunned and I invited Mr. Murray to join the couple for a quick shot – He obliged and congratulated them and went on his way… leaving behind an extremely happy couple and this photo that will be forever remembered by this couple (and us!!!).

You’re not a real person until you’ve been bombed by Bill Murray.

Via Fia Forever Wedding Photography

