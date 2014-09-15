Here’s Bill Murray Dancing To ‘Turn Down For What’ At A Random Birthday Party

#Bill Murray
09.15.14

The legend of Murray grows stronger every day. The surprise party of people, Bill Murray, recently attended a birthday held in his and the party host’s honor in Jedburg, South Carolina, close to where the Ghostbusters star keeps a home in Charleston. It was very musical.

Charleston Chef Brett McKee, who catered the event, took pictures and video of his long-time friend playing air guitar to “8675309/Jenny” and grinding to “Turn Down for What” and posted them on his Facebook page.

“He doesn’t care,” McKee said. “To him, he’s just a regular dude.” (Via)

The word “dude” gets thrown around a lot these days. But it applies to Murray.

Murray also got a little special treatment. During his three hours there, he opened presents from guests and blew out candles on two cakes. (Via)

So of course he turned down for what…

He also received the greatest gift of all: the music of Tommy Tutone.

Via Post and Courier

