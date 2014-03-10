Billy Connolly, Star Of 'The Hobbit', Dislikes 'The Hobbit'

Billy Connolly, if you’re unfamiliar, is a superb stand-up comedian and quite a good actor. He’s also in the next Hobbit film, despite, apparently, the fact that he can’t stand The Hobbit.
Connolly is playing Dain Ironfoot for The Hobbit: There And Back Again, but as he admits, he’s not familiar with the source material. Needless to say, there’s more to the story than that, and while only the first minute or so deals with The Hobbit, stick around for the rest of the clip from Conan because it’s worth it:
That cooling system sounds kind of amazing, actually. Why isn’t this available commercially? In 100 degree heat, we all look like dorks anyway, going around with a vest full of plastic tubes isn’t going to change much.
As for Connolly, he got away with it because he’s Billy Connolly, and the man has the comic timing to make a grocery list funny. We’re sure the millions of dollars Peter Jackson has made off The Lord of The Rings tempered some of Connolly’s back-sass, as well. Can the whole last Hobbit movie just be Dain Ironfoot doing a comedy routine, Peter? Please? Seriously, hour and a half long, that’s all we want. We’re begging you here.
Billy Connolly is the Scottish version of Bill Murray. I continue to maintain that a detail from the Secret Service and Scotland Yard be assigned to Bill and Billy, these men are national treasures and need to be protected as such.
Agreed. Watching Connolly work is a master class in comedic timing. The man can time a remark to the millisecond for maximum laughs.
Not that I want to bring everyone down but Billy just got the news that he’s got Parkinson’s Disease.
That comes up in the clip. But I’ll take any excuse to have clips of Billy Connolly in the comments section.
The bus story. [www.youtube.com]
Want the other bus story? He’s got dozens.
Oh it will be a dark day indeed when we lost him
Here’s another one [www.youtube.com]
He hasn’t made millions off the films. He has made hundreds of millions off them.
Eh, once you get past, what, $10 million you’re pretty much in f-you money range.
That cooling system sounds eerily like what the astronauts use under their suits in order to cool them off in space.
Parkinson’s Disease sure seems to enjoy attacking people who are cool as fuck. Sad news. Doesn’t seem to be getting Mr. Connolly down, though, so I’m glad about that.
Apparently it’s very early stages, and they caught it early, which is the good news.
Crazy luck that he just happened to run into that doctor.
For me he is the greatest of all time.