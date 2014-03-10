Billy Connolly, Star Of 'The Hobbit', Dislikes 'The Hobbit'

Billy Connolly, if you’re unfamiliar, is a superb stand-up comedian and quite a good actor. He’s also in the next Hobbit film, despite, apparently, the fact that he can’t stand The Hobbit.

Connolly is playing Dain Ironfoot for The Hobbit: There And Back Again, but as he admits, he’s not familiar with the source material. Needless to say, there’s more to the story than that, and while only the first minute or so deals with The Hobbit, stick around for the rest of the clip from Conan because it’s worth it:

That cooling system sounds kind of amazing, actually. Why isn’t this available commercially? In 100 degree heat, we all look like dorks anyway, going around with a vest full of plastic tubes isn’t going to change much.

As for Connolly, he got away with it because he’s Billy Connolly, and the man has the comic timing to make a grocery list funny. We’re sure the millions of dollars Peter Jackson has made off The Lord of The Rings tempered some of Connolly’s back-sass, as well. Can the whole last Hobbit movie just be Dain Ironfoot doing a comedy routine, Peter? Please? Seriously, hour and a half long, that’s all we want. We’re begging you here.

