Billy Eichner Wore A Bunny Suit And Screamed About ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Because He’s An Adorable Lunatic

I keep waiting for Billy Eichner to run out of things to scream at pedestrians about, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Couple the fantastic season Billy on the Street is having with Billy’s scene-stealing shouts on Parks and Recreation, and 2014 has truly been the year of Billy Eichner.

Already this year, Billy has tried to pay people to have sex with Paul Rudd, invented the Vaginal Four, and smashed cars with Lindsay Lohan. Now he’s celebrating the tenth anniversary of Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ by running around like a madman in an Easter Bunny costume and yelling at people. This isn’t a gimmick, you guys. It’s ART.

Funny or Die