‘Black Panther’ Chadwick Boseman Signed For Five Movies, And We Celebrate With Cosplay

Marvel recently announced their slate of upcoming films, which we then summarized and unscientifically ranked ’cause you know how we do. One of the most exciting (for me anyway) projects they announced is Black Panther (finally!). T’Challa will be played by 37-year-old playwright, screenwriter, and actor Chadwick Boseman (42, Get On Up).

Boseman has reportedly signed on for five film appearances as Black Panther. Marvel already released a concept art poster drawn by Ryan Meinerding:

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said we’ll see him first in Captain America: Civil War, although we’ve heard rumors he might have a cameo in Avengers: Age Of Ultron as part of the new roster. His acute senses and his supercharged strength, speed, reflexes, agility, and stamina will certainly help him keep up with Captain America when they side together against Tony Stark in Civil War. On the other hand, how’s he getting a constant supply of that Heart-Shaped Herb which gives him power, and how has that not fallen into the wrong hands? And why isn’t it legal? LEGALIZE HEART-SHAPED HERB.

Um, anyway, Black Panther opens November 3rd, 2017. To celebrate, we collected some of our favorite Black Panther cosplay. Unfortunately, Fox has the rights to Storm, so we won’t be seeing them hook up onscreen.

Rule 63 Baron Samedi and Black Panther photographed by Tehsi.

Photographed by Jason Ernst.

Photographed by Howie Muzika.

Storm and Black Panther photographed by Rachel Lovinger.

Photographed by tshaka_zulu.

Photographed by Steven Leung.

Black Panther and two Storms photographed by Steven Leung.

Photographed by Steven Leung.

Photographed by Martina.

