The two-for-one. It’s an attempt at two people (typically kids) at passing as a single, human adult by donning a trench coat, hat, and sunglasses. We’ve seen the Little Rascals pull off this prank over 70 years ago, but it has little applicable use in the current real world. But, sometimes desperate times when you can’t afford two tickets to a hot new movie like Black Panther present themselves, call for desperate measures.
And so, Twitter user Pillsbury unsuccessfully attempted to infiltrate a weekend screening of Marvel’s latest and greatest to the delight of fellow movie-goers and the likely ire of the theater manager.
The caption calling the guy behind the counter a “jerk” is where they lost any kudos for the attempt. Fella is just doing his job (their job was to try and get past the guy; they failed).
