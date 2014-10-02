Body Hair And Puppies Feature Prominently In The New York City Cab Driver Calendar

For the second year in a row, Philip Kirkman and Shannon McLaughlin have delivered the perfect way to mark off your days and your nights while ogling attainable fantasies with The NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar.

The 2015 NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar features three returning “all-stars” and 10 new drivers, and debuts its first husband and wife driving duo. The drivers are depicted in a playful mix of work and leisure that includes puppy playdates and delectable cookie consumption.

I love that these guys (and one lady) are having fun. Sure, maybe the guys don’t meet the societal ideal of aesthetic hotness because they’re not waxed and cut, but they’re shirtlessly putting it out there and they’re doing it for a good cause.

A portion of each calendar sale will go to University Settlement, America’s oldest settlement house (1886), based on New York City’s Lower East Side and serving over 30,000 immigrant and working individuals and families every year with basic services like quality education, housing, and literacy programs.

I’m more of a cats on swings calendar guy, but if you’re interested in hanging this on your wall for reasons that are ironic or otherwise, go here and get yours.

Source: NBC10