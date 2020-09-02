In a passionate argument that cuts to the bone of whether future generations will live in a world where words matter or not, Ander Christensen has petitioned the city of Lincoln, Nebraska to lead the charge in renaming “boneless chicken wings.” Citing the inaccurate phrasing of the popular appetizer, Christensen pleaded with the City Council to think about the message being sent to impressionable youth.

“Nothing about boneless chicken wings actually come from the wing of a chicken,” Christensen argued to a mostly empty audience, save for one woman who laughed the entire time. “Boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless.” Christensen believes that this is a mixed message that fails to teach children an important lesson that meat grows on bones. But the time for change is not too late. Via KRVN:

“Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this county,” said Christensen. “We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are casually throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning.” The man proposed that Lincoln remove the term boneless chicken wings “from our menus and from our hearts.”

Ever helpful, Christensen provided the following alternative names for boneless chicken wings: wet tenders, saucy nugs, and trash. He then concluded with a call to action. “We’ve been living a lie for far too long, and we know it because we feel it in our bones.” The now-viral video clip of Christensen’s impassioned speech ends with one of the City Council members noting, “For the record, that’s my son,” which answers a whole lot of questions here. Let’s be honest.

