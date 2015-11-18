This Young Boy’s Letter Will Tell You Exactly How He Feels About ISIS

News Editor
11.18.15

If one ever wants an honest opinion on any subject, asking a child is the best bet for an unfiltered sentiment. Kids speak (and often write) before they think, and if they happen to be surrounded by f-bomb dropping adults, the combination can work some unintended embarrassment. Fortunately, no one got in trouble during this incident, which was pretty hilarious. A young boy’s true feelings came out on paper, and rather than wonder where he learned a certain word, all one can do is chuckle.

This was a routine endeavor. A classroom full of students wrote thank-you letters to tuck within care packages for some overseas troops. One boy grew particularly passionate during his note that thanked a soldier for defending his country. In the process, the boy dropped an expletive about those “ISIS f*cks,” which the boy and his family cannot stand. The boy’s teacher either failed to notice the letter’s finer points or simply decided she didn’t much like those “ISIS f*cks,” either. Both options make sense within the letter’s context.

The soldier got a real kick out of the letter. He snapped an image for his wife, who promptly posted it on Facebook to her timeline’s delight.

