Brad Pitt Was Punched In The Face By The Same Creep Who Assaulted America Ferrera

In case you were wondering if “pranksters” are the worst people in the world: yes. Vitalii Sediuk has achieved a certain level of unnecessary fame for f*cking with celebrities on the red carpet — who could forget the time he looked up America Ferrera’s dress, except everyone? Sediuk struck again yesterday at the Maleficent premiere, where he allegedly punched Brad Pitt in the face. Good one?

TMZ reports that a man jumped the crowd barriers set up outside of the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard and ran up to the actor and connected with Pitt’s face before the LAPD was able to tackle him to the ground and take him into custody. Police on the scene told the Daily Mail that the man was serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk and that he was arrested for battery. Just Jared says that the 50-year-old actor retaliated by punching back at the man before the red carpet intruder was arrested. (Via)

See, this is what happens when you have a generation raised on Fight Club.

Those dorm room posters are a bad influence.

Via NY Post