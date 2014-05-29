Brad Pitt Was Punched In The Face By The Same Creep Who Assaulted America Ferrera

In case you were wondering if “pranksters” are the worst people in the world: yes. Vitalii Sediuk has achieved a certain level of unnecessary fame for f*cking with celebrities on the red carpet — who could forget the time he looked up America Ferrera’s dress, except everyone? Sediuk struck again yesterday at the Maleficent premiere, where he allegedly punched Brad Pitt in the face. Good one?
TMZ reports that a man jumped the crowd barriers set up outside of the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard and ran up to the actor and connected with Pitt’s face before the LAPD was able to tackle him to the ground and take him into custody.
Police on the scene told the Daily Mail that the man was serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk and that he was arrested for battery. Just Jared says that the 50-year-old actor retaliated by punching back at the man before the red carpet intruder was arrested. (Via)
See, this is what happens when you have a generation raised on Fight Club.
Those dorm room posters are a bad influence.
If you’re gonna risk getting arrested to puch a celebrity in the face, at least pick one of the thousands who are more obnoxious than Brad Pitt
Doesn’t “prankster” imply some, you know, wit and humor? This guy is just an asshole.
And he’s 50? Congratulations on a life well lived. You’re going to die alone and unloved.
And now you too will wish comments were editable.
LOL… I had to do a double take myself, they said Brad Pitt was 50. But looking at his sham marriage/family, your statement prolly still rings true.
“Professional A-Hole” doesn’t have the same charm I guess.
Oh, and he’s actually in his mid-20’s. Brad Pitt is who they were referring too.
(In other news: holy sh*t, Brad Pitt is 50?!)
That’s what Andy Dick shoulda done to his old buddy Sandler when he didn’t let him into his Blended movie premiere.
…actually not having to see that movie is cause for high five, not a punch. Forget what I said.
This is what happens when you forget the first rule of Fight Club…and you a fame-whore cretin…
This. He’s not a prankster, he’s an idiot.
…Brad Pitt may be old but he seems like he is still in a great shape not to mention that he quite likely has huge grizzly like bodyguards. This was a very dumb move if you want to keep your teeth. It’s one thing if it’s just annoyance. But with actual physical assault the bets are off and there is a good chance you will end in a full body cast
actually this guy owns
Sacha Baron Cohen is a prankster. He is funny.
Sucker-punching someone because they’re famous isn’t funny, unless it’s Lena Dunham (#YesAllWomen).
Another reason Putin needs to carpet bomb Ukraine… Look at these people!!! Hitting beloved celebrities for no apparent reason!!!