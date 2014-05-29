Brad Pitt Was Punched In The Face By The Same Creep Who Assaulted America Ferrera

#Brad Pitt
05.29.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

In case you were wondering if “pranksters” are the worst people in the world: yes. Vitalii Sediuk has achieved a certain level of unnecessary fame for f*cking with celebrities on the red carpet — who could forget the time he looked up America Ferrera’s dress, except everyone? Sediuk struck again yesterday at the Maleficent premiere, where he allegedly punched Brad Pitt in the face. Good one?

TMZ reports that a man jumped the crowd barriers set up outside of the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard and ran up to the actor and connected with Pitt’s face before the LAPD was able to tackle him to the ground and take him into custody.

Police on the scene told the Daily Mail that the man was serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk and that he was arrested for battery. Just Jared says that the 50-year-old actor retaliated by punching back at the man before the red carpet intruder was arrested. (Via)

See, this is what happens when you have a generation raised on Fight Club.

awesome-brad-pitt-fight-club-gif-hard-Favim.com-374479

Those dorm room posters are a bad influence.

Via NY Post

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt
TAGSBrad PittMALEFICENTVitalii Sediuk

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP