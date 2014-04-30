Breaking News: Geraldo Rivera Will Take A Shirtless Picture With You If You Ask Him To

It’s been a little over nine months since 70-year-old Geraldo Rivera posted a horrifying shirtless selfie. And if that dastardly image happened to get anyone pregnant, the resulting offspring recently entered a world where Geraldo is still posing for shirtless photos.
According to a Redditor who apparently bumped into Geraldo at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, it doesn’t take much to get Rivera to return to his topless ways. All you have to do is ask: “Geraldo Rivera at Cobb Center,” said streetmeattv before posting the photo below, “will take a shirtless pic with you if you ask him to.”
That’s it. That’s all the information he provided. And then he left us with this:
I can’t help but wonder, is so much of the “nightmare” fueled by the fact that so many denizens of the Internet look so much worse at 30, than Rivera looks at 70? I mean yeah, it’s really not my cup of tea, but you’re lying to yourself if you don’t hope to look that decent at 70.
It isn’t because he is 70. It is because it is Geraldo. He doesn’t even have to be shirtless.