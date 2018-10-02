Getty Image

Brett Kavanaugh may or may not still be headed towards a seat on the United States Supreme Court despite the very serious sexual assault allegations made against him, but in the meantime it seems as if he’s lost another job. One of the GOP talking points during the hearing into Trump’s pick last week was that the scandal could cost him a gig at Harvard Law School — where he has taught since 2008 — and it would appear that has been the case.

It’s not immediately clear if Judge Miller Time was actually forced to resign, however an email sent out to students by the school’s dean for academic and faculty affairs on Monday night stated that Kavanaugh “can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered.” Previously, Kavanaugh had been scheduled to teach a three-week course on “The Supreme Court Since 2005,” according to the Boston Globe.

Harvard's Undergraduate Council is demanding the University investigate allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted at least three women before allowing the judge to return to campus to teach this winter. https://t.co/XT2EhQLpLd — The Harvard Crimson (@thecrimson) October 1, 2018

BREAKING: Brett Kavanaugh will not return to teach at Harvard Law School this winter. https://t.co/3856WFUCAC — The Harvard Crimson (@thecrimson) October 2, 2018

Harvard Law students are calling voters in key states this week and urging them to ask their senators to vote against Kavanaugh. https://t.co/V2IXuY3GXi — The Harvard Crimson (@thecrimson) October 2, 2018

The timing is certainly suspect, given that the school has faced scrutiny by both students and alumni over Kavanaugh being permitted to continue to teach, and likewise his professor profile has since been completely scrubbed from the Law School’s public faculty directory. A direct link to his faculty page now redirects to the general faculty directory.