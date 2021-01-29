MSNBC
Brian Williams Is Being Praised For The ‘Greatest News Clip Ever’ After Playing ‘Exclusive Video’ Of Trump’s Meeting With Kevin McCarthy

Donald Trump met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) at the former-president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. The two reportedly discussed how the Republican party can win back Congress in 2022.

“President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time,” a statement from Trump’s Save America PAC read. The meeting, which was described as “a very good and cordial one,” comes less than a month after McCarthy said on the House floor that Trump “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”

But now he’s back to kissing the ring in the world’s tackiest room.

The meeting caught the attention of The 11th Hour host Brian Williams, who, after introducing panelists Baratunde Thurston and Bill Kristol, said, “We are all about to see something for the first time, we have what I’m told is the first video of, exclusive video out of this meeting today between McCarthy and Trump. We’ll watch it and react on the other side.” Here’s a hint: Williams should have said, “Show me the clip.”

After playing the video, Williams deadpanned, “That is obviously, we have rolled the wrong clip, and we were sold a bill of goods here, I thought this was going to be of the McCarthy and Trump meeting, and someone is going to be, of course, in big trouble.”

