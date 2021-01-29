Donald Trump met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) at the former-president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. The two reportedly discussed how the Republican party can win back Congress in 2022.

“President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time,” a statement from Trump’s Save America PAC read. The meeting, which was described as “a very good and cordial one,” comes less than a month after McCarthy said on the House floor that Trump “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”

But now he’s back to kissing the ring in the world’s tackiest room.

HERO: Kevin McCarthy single-handedly tracked down the mastermind behind the Jan. 6 terrorist attack and is making a citizen's arrest pic.twitter.com/SmZEWzUJnS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 28, 2021

The meeting caught the attention of The 11th Hour host Brian Williams, who, after introducing panelists Baratunde Thurston and Bill Kristol, said, “We are all about to see something for the first time, we have what I’m told is the first video of, exclusive video out of this meeting today between McCarthy and Trump. We’ll watch it and react on the other side.” Here’s a hint: Williams should have said, “Show me the clip.”

After playing the video, Williams deadpanned, “That is obviously, we have rolled the wrong clip, and we were sold a bill of goods here, I thought this was going to be of the McCarthy and Trump meeting, and someone is going to be, of course, in big trouble.”

You can watch it below.

The greatest news clip ever from @11thHour with Brian Williams! This sums up the meeting between @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy and the Palm Beach bully. You won't want to miss this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RUma5yFhEJ — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 29, 2021

Brian Williams I’d the absolute matter of shade — Michelle King-Hart (@AMichelleKing1) January 29, 2021

Brian Williams' deadpan humor completes me. 😂 https://t.co/kM8tHewkC0 — Ed O'Malley (@EdOMalley) January 29, 2021

(Via Mediaite)