The Comedy World Was Shocked By The Death Of Brody Stevens

YouTube

Brody Stevens, a longtime stand up comedian and actor who frequently appeared on various comedy podcasts, died on Friday. Reports indicated the 48-year-old comedian died in an apparent suicide.

Stevens was beloved in the comedy world, appearing in The Hangover and the smash hit’s sequel film. Here’s a stand up clip where he talked about the day he filmed his role in one of the biggest R-rated movies in cinema history.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

He also appeared as himself on various clip shows over the years, but his stand up was revered by those in the industry. Along with Zach Galifianakis, he co-created a Comedy Central show starring himself called Brody Stevens: Try It!