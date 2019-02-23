The Comedy World Was Shocked By The Death Of Brody Stevens

02.22.19 2 hours ago

YouTube

Brody Stevens, a longtime stand up comedian and actor who frequently appeared on various comedy podcasts, died on Friday. Reports indicated the 48-year-old comedian died in an apparent suicide.

Stevens was beloved in the comedy world, appearing in The Hangover and the smash hit’s sequel film. Here’s a stand up clip where he talked about the day he filmed his role in one of the biggest R-rated movies in cinema history.

He also appeared as himself on various clip shows over the years, but his stand up was revered by those in the industry. Along with Zach Galifianakis, he co-created a Comedy Central show starring himself called Brody Stevens: Try It!

Around The Web

TOPICS#RIP#Patton Oswalt
TAGSbrodie stevensPATTON OSWALTRIP

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 12 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP