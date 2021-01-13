A perusal of Bruce Willis’ recent filmography is a reminder he hasn’t been much in the public of late. He has Glass, from two years ago, and a small but key role in Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn last year. But the majority of his IMDb page is littered with small straight-to-streaming oddities that have hardly made a cultural dent. So when his name went viral on Tuesday, it was little shock that it wasn’t for a movie. It was because he was reportedly booted from a pharmacy for refusing to wear a mask.

Bruce Willis asked to leave pharmacy for refusing to wear a mask https://t.co/V4kcyxUwy3 pic.twitter.com/SORhCJwfEU — New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2021

The New York Post reported that, according to a “spy,” the former A-list star was spotted at a Los Angeles Rite Aid, wandering around maskless, to the horror of patrons inside. He left without making a purchase, but not before having his picture taken. What’s more, he had a bandana around his neck, which would have been an adequate substitute for a proper pandemic mask.

California has been one of the epicenters of the pandemic for a while now, with cases continuing to hold at alarming numbers. So when they heard reports that a key Hollywood player wasn’t taking it seriously, people went off.

The biggest badass in this story is whichever Rite-Aid employee told Bruce Willis to fuck off. https://t.co/zGZfCk53CE — Kelly Turnbull (@Coelasquid) January 12, 2021

if we demonized winona for shoplifting at saks we can die laughing at bruce willis for making a stink about wearing a mask at RITE AID https://t.co/Qg1HlTvF1E — devon of nine (@dynamofire) January 12, 2021

“I want to thank everyone who worked on the film, except for Bruce Willis, who is a fucking dick!” – Kevin Smith, 2009 https://t.co/ZcI9EZ5bk1 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 12, 2021

Turns out Alan Rickman was the hero and Bruce Willis was the villain. Miss you, Alan. You're a dick, Bruce. https://t.co/iy6flKH8JY — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) January 12, 2021

I am shocked that Bruce Willis is an idiot. pic.twitter.com/WtIxOvJ75X — Jessica Glynne (@BrokenGlynne) January 12, 2021

To all my healthcare providers in Los Angeles on the frontlines of the pandemic seeing countless patients die. If you see this “die hard” Republican Bruce Willis, just know he was kicked out of a LA Rite Aid on Monday after he refused to wear a mask. https://t.co/gPE98DeVmi pic.twitter.com/wOnyl8UPeU — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 12, 2021

fuck bruce willis https://t.co/Pg2w2Dy2Rw — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) January 12, 2021

People also had jokes.

Die Hard: With A Ventilator https://t.co/6idF6cIoa5 — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) January 12, 2021

Why can't Bruce Willis find his mask? RUMER HAS IT thank u folks, happy to be here — Tommy McNamara (@TommyMcNam) January 12, 2021

bruce willis can’t get covid because he is already dead thank you so much — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) January 12, 2021

According to The Los Angeles Times, L.A. County alone is nearing one million cases. The nation is also nearing 400,000 deaths, likely from the holiday bump of people who traveled in the middle of an out-of-control once-in-a-century pandemic.

(Via The New York Post)