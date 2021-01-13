Getty Image
Viral

Bruce Willis Was Reportedly Spotted Maskless At A Los Angeles Pharmacy, And People Had Thoughts

by: Twitter

A perusal of Bruce Willis’ recent filmography is a reminder he hasn’t been much in the public of late. He has Glass, from two years ago, and a small but key role in Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn last year. But the majority of his IMDb page is littered with small straight-to-streaming oddities that have hardly made a cultural dent. So when his name went viral on Tuesday, it was little shock that it wasn’t for a movie. It was because he was reportedly booted from a pharmacy for refusing to wear a mask.

The New York Post reported that, according to a “spy,” the former A-list star was spotted at a Los Angeles Rite Aid, wandering around maskless, to the horror of patrons inside. He left without making a purchase, but not before having his picture taken. What’s more, he had a bandana around his neck, which would have been an adequate substitute for a proper pandemic mask.

California has been one of the epicenters of the pandemic for a while now, with cases continuing to hold at alarming numbers. So when they heard reports that a key Hollywood player wasn’t taking it seriously, people went off.

People also had jokes.

According to The Los Angeles Times, L.A. County alone is nearing one million cases. The nation is also nearing 400,000 deaths, likely from the holiday bump of people who traveled in the middle of an out-of-control once-in-a-century pandemic.

(Via The New York Post)

Tags: ,

Around The Web

×