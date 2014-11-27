Bryan Cranston Channeled Tim Whatley For The Perfect ‘Seinfeld’-Related Thanksgiving Tweet

The last we checked in with Bryan Cranston revisiting his Seinfeld days as Tim Whatley, he was laying a big one on Julia Louis-Dreyfus at The Emmys in hands down the best part of the awards show (not to mention excellent pay off for an earlier JLD joke). And now for Thanksgiving real-life Walter White is reminding us of his most excellent participation in the best Seinfeld holiday episode ever…
Jerry is yet to reply, but I think what BC is really trying to tell us is TBS should play “The Mom & Pop Store” for 24 hours straight on Thanksgiving like TNT does “A Christmas Story.” Co-sign.
Its not a marathon but “The Mom & Pop Store” episode will be on TBS tonight at 6 PM
Everybody’s talkin’ at me…..
WHO INVITED YOU ANYWAY?
Ha ha ha HA, ha
Your a trouble maker
Chrysler LeBarons for all!
I believe he converted to Judaism just for the jokes.
Did you say, “Jerry, what are *you* doing here?” or “Jerry, what are you *doing* here?”
ANTI-DENTITE!
don’t trifle this guy. he went to dental school with jon voight.
U mean John Voight
I appreciate his office’s adults-only policy.
When they bring out the drill, I let the profanities FLY.