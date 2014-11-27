Bryan Cranston Channeled Tim Whatley For The Perfect ‘Seinfeld’-Related Thanksgiving Tweet

11.27.14

The last we checked in with Bryan Cranston revisiting his Seinfeld days as Tim Whatley, he was laying a big one on Julia Louis-Dreyfus at The Emmys in hands down the best part of the awards show (not to mention excellent pay off for an earlier JLD joke). And now for Thanksgiving real-life Walter White is reminding us of his most excellent participation in the best Seinfeld holiday episode ever…

Jerry is yet to reply, but I think what BC is really trying to tell us is TBS should play “The Mom & Pop Store” for 24 hours straight on Thanksgiving like TNT does “A Christmas Story.” Co-sign.

