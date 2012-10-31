Bryan Singer Officially Possibly Not Ruining 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past'

#X-men #Michael Fassbender #Jennifer Lawrence #X-Men: Days Of Future Past
10.31.12 5 years ago 3 Comments

Last week when we reported X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn had walked away from directing the sequel, we named Bryan Singer (X-Men, X2) as Fox’s top choice to take over. Now Deadline reports the obvious followup. Bryan Singer just closed a deal to direct X-Men: Days Of Future Past.

Fox still plans to release the sequel on July 18, 2014. Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and Jennifer Lawrence have already signed to star. With Fassbender and McAvoy being directed by Singer, perhaps we can finally have the X-Men movie we all know First Class was yearning to be:

[via]

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Michael Fassbender#Jennifer Lawrence#X-Men: Days Of Future Past
TAGSBryan SingerFoxJAMES MCAVOYJENNIFER LAWRENCELauren Shuler DonnerMark MillarMATTHEW VAUGHNMICHAEL FASSBENDERSIMON KINBERGX-MENX-Men: Days of Future PastX-MEN: FIRST CLASS

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 15 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP