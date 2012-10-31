Bryan Singer Officially Possibly Not Ruining 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past'

Last week when we reported X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn had walked away from directing the sequel, we named Bryan Singer (X-Men, X2) as Fox’s top choice to take over. Now Deadline reports the obvious followup. Bryan Singer just closed a deal to direct X-Men: Days Of Future Past.

Fox still plans to release the sequel on July 18, 2014. Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and Jennifer Lawrence have already signed to star. With Fassbender and McAvoy being directed by Singer, perhaps we can finally have the X-Men movie we all know First Class was yearning to be:

[via]