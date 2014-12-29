Police Finally Thwart Bulletproof Burglar’s Masturbating, Dog-Stealing Reign Of Terror

It took two bullets and police intervention to finally stop a Pennsylvania man who allegedly went on a crime spree that included masturbating, dog-stealing, and breaking in to two apartments.

Police say it all started when Angel Suarez Medero, 21, climbed onto the deck of an unsuspecting woman’s second story apartment. Reports NBC Philadelphia:

“He was touching himself inappropriately on the second-floor balcony when he was confronted by the female,” said Bensalem Police director of public safety Fred Harran. Suarez Medero then tried to get to the woman by breaking through the sliding-glass door and entering the apartment, said investigators. He then took the woman’s dog and jumped out a second-floor window, police said.

Authorities say Suarez Medero then broke into another apartment on the first floor and attacked two residents. One of the victims pulled out a gun and shot Suarez Medero twice, but even that didn’t put an end to the incident.

Even after being shot, Suarez Medero continued to fight with the resident, said police. It took police to subdue Suarez Medero.

Suarez Medero was in critical condition at a local hospital as of Monday morning. Police expect to charge him with burglary, assault, and related offenses once he exits the hospital.

Sources: NBC Philadelphia + Fox Philly

