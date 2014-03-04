Business Card Game Console Can Get You Reservations At Dorkia

#Nintendo #Video Games
03.04.14 4 years ago

And there’s even a watermark.

Kevin Bates dropped a resistor down a drill bit hole and an idea was born: What if you could play video games on your business card?

That would show Paul Allen who’s the better broker, that’s what.

The result of Bates’ happy accident is a hand-held game console that’s less than two millimeters thick, and the size of a credit card. It’s named the “Arduboy,” a portmanteau of the microcontroller it uses (the Arduino) and a Nintendo Gameboy, which inspired the Arduboy’s look. (Forever sad that I haven’t found a way to shoehorn in to this article the word “microprocessors” in a Boston accent.)

All the controls are capacitive, and the OLED display is teeny-weeny. It runs on a button battery that can give you up to nine hours of game play. So if you’ve got $50 to spend, you can purchase one of these bad boys from the creator. Why bother polishing your résumé when you can essentially hand recruiters a $50 bill?

Bates is hoping to get a Kickstarter campaign going so he can mass manufacture the cards. As of right now, a do-it-yourself kit from him is $30. The biggest obstacle is that he did not design his Arduboy with open-source software, which means to produce them, he has to pay a licensing fee that’s going to run him over $800.

Via Hackaday

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nintendo#Video Games
TAGSARDUINOBUILDSgame consoleGAMEBOYKEVIN BATESNintendovideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP