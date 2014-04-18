Canada’s Boston Pizza Has Brought Us The Pizza Taco And Maybe A Pizza Cake

Leave it to a Canadian pizza chain to laugh in the face of the so-called debate between New York and Chicago pizza purists, and turn the classic food upside down with some radical new ideas. Boston Pizza has created a new marketing campaign entitled, “Pizza Game Changers,” and this includes a new website format that not only allows you to order some awesome new pizza items, but also vote on some ridiculous ideas that may or may not come true.
Among the real items are a Sriracha chicken pizza, pizza sliders (think hamburger sliders but with pizza toppings), and a chipotle chicken taco that uses a small pizza as the actual shell. Believe me, I’m on the verge of flying to Canada right now just to try the entire menu at Boston Pizza, even if the Taco Bell Breakfast menu almost killed me. As for the ideas you can vote on, well, they seem a little too ridiculous to be true, even though pizza mints might be the greatest idea ever. But that pizza cake above?
If that happens, it’s going to change the pizza game forever, eh?
As both a Canadian and someone who grew up where they make good pizza (The NY\NJ\PA tristate area) I can state without any reservations the two following facts 1) Canadians make horrible pizza, with no exceptions, (shut your mouth Montreal) 2) Boston Pizza is literally the worst Canadian food chain in a country lousy with shitty food chains. We have one in the same office park as where I work. It’s literally 50 feet from my office. I choose the BURGER KING that’s been shut down for health code violations over Boston Pizza. The only time I ate there was when they had a pizza\pitcher special for 15 bucks. We always left the pizzas behind.
Canadian fast food includes “Tim Horton’s,” so, yeah, hard to argue.
That said, yes, Boston Pizza is terrible. Also the name is baffling.
But seriously, Ottawa has some of the best pizza ever. Toronto has the worst. It’s now been said.
Pizza cake sounds good in theory but trying to bake something like this is futile. It will taste like crap. The lower layers will never get optimal taste . You might as well just order half a dozen normal pizzas. It will be way better
The greatest pizza in the world is Mrs. B’s pizza in Sault Ste Marie, Canada. They use 7-up to make the crust which makes it light, fluffy, a little sweet, and the pizza grease on top is so thick it’ll turn a napkin clear.
Burnsy, I highly recommend going to Montreal. Mostly because the fast food is the sanest thing about that city.
That reminds of the timpano from the movie “Big Night”.
Ideal for people who feel that 3x the average daily intake of saturated fat and salt simply isn’t enough to satiate their appetites.